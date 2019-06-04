TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets ‘The Affair’ Final Season Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Showtime sets a premiere date for the final season of “The Affair” and Starz releases the official trailer for “The Rook.”

DATES

The fifth and final season of “The Affair” will debut on Showtime on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new season sees the cast come to terms with the consequences of their actions after the horrific events of season 4. Helen (Maura Tierney) begins the season with a new affair with a movie star, played by guest actor Claes Bang, while Noah (Dominic West) must swallow his pride and step in to take care of his family during her absence.

The third season of “Mr. Mercedes” will premiere on Audience on Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new season will follow the story in “Finders Keepers,” the second book in the trilogy on which the show is based. Brendan Gleeson, Justine Lupe, Jharrel Jerome and Breeda Wool will reprise their roles as the characters track down local author John Rothstein’s murderer in the 10-episode season.

Syfy has announced that the fifth season of the space drama “Killjoys” will debut on July 19 at 10 p.m. The series follows three bounty hunters, played by Hannah John-Kamen, Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore, as they track down people across the Quad planet system. Mayko Nguyen, Thom Allison, Sean Baek, Rob Stewart, Patrick Garrow and Kelly McCormack will join this season as well.

CBS All Access has revealed that the dark comedy “Why Women Kill” will premiere on Aug. 15. The 10-episode first season follows the lives of three women in different time periods who all deal with infidelity and betrayal in their marriages. CBS also released a first look at the trio of leading ladies: Lucy Liu as a socialite in the ’80s, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as a lawyer in 2019 and Ginnifer Goodwin as a housewife in the ’60s.

FIRST LOOKS

Starz has released the official trailer for “The Rook,” a spy thriller premiering on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Emma Greenwell stars as Myfanwy Thomas, a woman with powerful paranormal abilities and no memory of her past. She learns she’s a high-ranking member of Britain’s supernatural secret service and that someone in the organization betrayed her, which resulted in her amnesia. Joely Richardson, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester and Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, and Jon Fletcher round out the cast.

RENEWALS

Viceland has ordered new seasons of Action Bronson‘s two shows “F*ck, That’s Delicious” and the meta-comedy “Traveling The Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens.”

Production is underway on the latter with a July 17 premiere planned, while the fourth season of “F*ck, That’s Delicious” will begin production later in the year. Season 2 of “Aliens” will feature a new roster including musicians Cypress Hill, Dru Hill, and Miguel. Last season, special guests included Tyler the Creator and Eric Andre.

We TV has renewed “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” for a 10-episode second season, airing in early 2020. The spinoff series follows follows famous couples from the hip-hop world as they undergo marriage counseling to repair their relationships. The upcoming season’s couples will be announced at a later date.