×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Television Academy Announces Winners of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
An Emmy statue is displayed during the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2019. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on 22 September 2019.Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview in Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Tinder offers a first look at “Swipe Night” and the Television Academy announces the recipients of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards. 

FIRST LOOKS

Tinder released the trailer for its upcoming interactive series entitled “Swipe Night. The show follows four characters (including the audience) on their journey to the end of the world after discovering they have three hours left to live. As the four-episode story unfolds, members will be faced with moral dilemmas and choices as viewers decide what happens next. The series is written by Nicole Delaney (“Big Mouth”) and Brandon Zuck (“Five Points”) and directed by Karena Evans, who helmed the “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings” music videos for Drake. Angela Wong Carbone (“Chinatown Horror Story”), Jordan Christian Hearn (“Inherent Vice”) and Shea Vaughan-Gabor will star in the series airing Oct. 6.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy announced Boris FX Sapphire, iZotope RX 7, FabFilter Pro-Q3, Silhouette, Boris FX Mocha Pro and JPEG will receive this year’s Engineering Emmy Award. Additionally, Sony Electronic’s Hugo Gaggioni will be honored with the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award and the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award will be given to The American Society of Cinematographers. Hosted by “Criminal Minds’s” Kirsten Vangsness, the show will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel, Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on Oct. 23.

INITIATIVES

Kim Garland, Robin Hayes, Rosette Laursen, Jude Roth, Anna Salinas and Gillian Weeks have been chosen to participate in the 2019 Episodic Lab sponsored by Women In Film and The Black List. The joint venture offers a mentorship program as well as career opportunities over the course of a year. Lab participants will have their final pilots read by agencies and networks. Monica Beletsky (“Parenthood”), Carly Wray (“Westworld”), Sono Patel (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Glen Mazzara (“The Dark Tower”) are among some of the MasterClass teachers and advisors.

EVENTS

PopTV will present “Visit Schitt’s Creek, an immersive pop-up placing fans at some of the show’s most recognizable spots, including Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary and others from the fictional town, in New York and Los Angeles this holiday season. Tickets for the experience are free — but limited, according to the network. Specific dates, locations and ticketing information will be released at a later date. “Schitt’s Creek” will return for its sixth and final season Jan. 7.

RATINGS

Univision’s El Dragon premiere on Monday night reached 2.5 million total viewers who tuned in to one part or all of the melodrama, which made Univision the No. 1 broadcast station in the time period beating ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and TEL in adults 18-34 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago. Written by Arturo Perez-Reverte, the show is currently the highest-rated novela/series premiere in its timeslot on the network since last year’s premiere of “Amar a Muerte.” The series stars Sebastian Rulli and Renata Notni.

POPULAR ON VARIETY:

More TV

  • An Emmy statue is displayed during

    TV News Roundup: Television Academy Announces Winners of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards

    In today’s TV news roundup, Tinder offers a first look at “Swipe Night” and the Television Academy announces the recipients of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards.  FIRST LOOKS Tinder released the trailer for its upcoming interactive series entitled “Swipe Night.“ The show follows four characters (including the audience) on their journey to the end of [...]

  • Lil Nas X Returns to the

    Lil Nas X Returns to the Studio Where He Made ‘Old Town Road’ (Watch)

    As part of his interview with Gayle King for an episode of “CBS This Morning” that aired this morning, Lil Nas X returned to the studio where he recorded his global smash single “Old Town Road.”    The 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took Gayle King to the Atlanta studio where he paid $50 [...]

  • GRAND HOTEL - ABC's "Grand Hotel"

    'Grand Hotel' Canceled After One Season at ABC

    ABC has pulled the plug on “Grand Hotel” after a single season, Variety has confirmed. Based on the original Spanish series and starring Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez, “Grand Hotel” provided an upstairs/downstairs look at the scandals and secrets of both the Mendoza family and the staff that works for them. The show was [...]

  • This is Us

    NBC Tops Premiere Week Viewership, Breaks 10-Year CBS Streak

    NBC has come out on top in both the ratings and total viewership charts for premiere week. The Peacock’s win snaps CBS’ 10-year streak atop the total viewership table. 2019 is the first time NBC has come out on top in the metric since 2001. The network’s top performers came in the form of usual [...]

  • Henry Capanna

    Henry Capanna, Former Producer and Broder Kurland Agent, Dies at 43

    Henry Capanna, the former head of the Go Go Luckey production banner and a former agent at Broder Kurland, died Sept. 26 of cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 43. Capanna worked at the Los Angeles-based unscripted production company Go Go Luckey from 2007 through 2015, when the company was acquired by [...]

  • Winston Duke

    Winston Duke to Star in Kevin Durant Apple Series 'Swagger'

    “Black Panther” star Winston Duke has been cast in the lead role of the Apple TV Plus series “Swagger.” Inspired by NBA champion Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad