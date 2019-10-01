TV News Roundup: Television Academy Announces Winners of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards

In today’s TV news roundup, Tinder offers a first look at “Swipe Night” and the Television Academy announces the recipients of the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards.

FIRST LOOKS

Tinder released the trailer for its upcoming interactive series entitled “Swipe Night.“ The show follows four characters (including the audience) on their journey to the end of the world after discovering they have three hours left to live. As the four-episode story unfolds, members will be faced with moral dilemmas and choices as viewers decide what happens next. The series is written by Nicole Delaney (“Big Mouth”) and Brandon Zuck (“Five Points”) and directed by Karena Evans, who helmed the “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings” music videos for Drake. Angela Wong Carbone (“Chinatown Horror Story”), Jordan Christian Hearn (“Inherent Vice”) and Shea Vaughan-Gabor will star in the series airing Oct. 6.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy announced Boris FX Sapphire, iZotope RX 7, FabFilter Pro-Q3, Silhouette, Boris FX Mocha Pro and JPEG will receive this year’s Engineering Emmy Award. Additionally, Sony Electronic’s Hugo Gaggioni will be honored with the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award and the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award will be given to The American Society of Cinematographers. Hosted by “Criminal Minds’s” Kirsten Vangsness, the show will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel, Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on Oct. 23.

INITIATIVES

Kim Garland, Robin Hayes, Rosette Laursen, Jude Roth, Anna Salinas and Gillian Weeks have been chosen to participate in the 2019 Episodic Lab sponsored by Women In Film and The Black List. The joint venture offers a mentorship program as well as career opportunities over the course of a year. Lab participants will have their final pilots read by agencies and networks. Monica Beletsky (“Parenthood”), Carly Wray (“Westworld”), Sono Patel (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Glen Mazzara (“The Dark Tower”) are among some of the MasterClass teachers and advisors.

EVENTS

PopTV will present “Visit Schitt’s Creek,“ an immersive pop-up placing fans at some of the show’s most recognizable spots, including Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary and others from the fictional town, in New York and Los Angeles this holiday season. Tickets for the experience are free — but limited, according to the network. Specific dates, locations and ticketing information will be released at a later date. “Schitt’s Creek” will return for its sixth and final season Jan. 7.

RATINGS

Univision’s “El Dragon” premiere on Monday night reached 2.5 million total viewers who tuned in to one part or all of the melodrama, which made Univision the No. 1 broadcast station in the time period beating ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and TEL in adults 18-34 in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago. Written by Arturo Perez-Reverte, the show is currently the highest-rated novela/series premiere in its timeslot on the network since last year’s premiere of “Amar a Muerte.” The series stars Sebastian Rulli and Renata Notni.

POPULAR ON VARIETY: