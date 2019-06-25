TV News Roundup: ‘T-Pain’s School of Business’ Sets August Premiere

In today’s roundup, “T-Pain’s School of Business” sets an August 6 premiere on Fuse, and OWN greenlights a new talks series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Matt Brodlie is leaving his role as director of original film at Netflix to join the Disney+ content marketing team as senior vice president of international content development. In his new role, Brodlie will lead international content development for Disney+, and will develop the content strategy for all non-US markets.

DATES

Season 2 of “T-Pain’s School of Business” will premiere August 6 on Fuse. The new season of the unscripted original, which follows T-Pain as he showcases young entrepreneurs and startups, will see the rapper eat the first robot-made hamburger at Creator Burger and meet the founders of companies such as Xos Trucks, LogicInk, and Black Santa.

INITIATIVES

TV Land’s series “Younger” has partnered with The United States of Women to share a PSA in support of the Violence Against Women Act which raises funds to help and protect survivors of gender-based violence. The PSA features the full “Younger” cast — including Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis — urging viewers to help get the act renewed.

ACQUISITIONS

Spectrum Originals has picked up the popular Latin American series “Todo Por El Juego” from Imagina International Sales. Based on the novel “El Fútbol No Es Así,” written by Javier Tebas and Pedro Torrens, the Spanish-language scripted series was adapted for the screen by Eduardo Sacheri and Daniel Calparsoro served as showrunner and director. The series will make its U.S. premiere July 15.

GREENLIGHTS

OWN has given the greenlight to “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation,” a four-part series hosted by journalist Carlos Watson. The series, which comes in in partnership with Ozy Media, will feature intimate conversations with a variety of celebrity guests and Black women as they discuss important issues such motherhood, beauty, and love.