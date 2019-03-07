TV News Roundup: Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix has announced the release date for Season 2 of Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” and YouTube drops the first trailer for “Cobra Kai” Season 2.

DATES

Season 2 of Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” will return to Netflix on May 24. The comedy follows Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) on her journey of self-discovery as she figures out whether to follow her passion for music or give into the stability of the corporate world. With Wise’s character’s newfound success, the new season sees the evolution of her love life with Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos) who is now pursuing his own music career, as well as her many close-knit friends in their home of Fort Green, Brooklyn.

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of “On May Block” will be released on March 29. The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by Laura Iungerich of “Awkward” and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft of “All Eyes On Me,” follows four street-savvy teenage friends navigating the tribulations of high school in the inner city of South Central Los Angeles.

YouTube has announced the premiere date and first trailer for “Cobra Kai” Season 2. The show premiers on April 24 on YouTube Premium. The comedy-drama’s storyline picks up 34 years after the original film, “The Karate Kid,” ends, and follows Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as he reopens Cobra Kai karate dojo and rivals his competitor Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). In the trailer for Season 2 , we see the birth of another rivalry between two opposing dojos – Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald (“Hot Tub Time Machine”) and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (“Harold & Kumar,” “American Reunion”).

FIRST LOOKS

Starz has released the first official trailer for “The Spanish Princess” which is set to make its global premiere on May 5. The limited series is the third installment of Starz’s two miniseries “The White Queen” and “The White Princess.” Adapted from the best-selling novels “The Constant Princess” and “The King’s Curse” written by Phillippa Gregory, the drama follows princess Catherine of Aragon as she plays out smart-witted political strategies to take the throne.

HBO Films has released the official trailer for its new drama “Native Son” which is set to debut on April 6. Based on the classic novel written by Richard Wright, the film tells the story of a young African-American chauffeur (Ashton Sanders) who drives a wealthy business-man (Bill Camp) as he is introduced to to an exciting and scary new life of money and power. The cast also includes Niki Robinson, Kiki Layne, Elizabeth Marvel, David Alan Grier, and Sanaa Lathan.

SYNDICATION

People will launch a daily syndicated show in Fall of 2020 that will air on all 17 Meredith local television stations across the US. The new half hour weeknight program will highlight the most popular features from People, including entertainment news, exclusive interviews, feature stories, beauty, crime and much more. The show will be produced by Four M Studios, Meredith’s in-house television production company.

EVENTS

Comedy Central will be joining Superfly to bring a three-day festival, “Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest” to San Francisco from June 21-23. Tickets for the the event, which will feature A-list comedians such as John Mulaney and Issa Rae, go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m PT.