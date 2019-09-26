×

TV News Roundup: ‘The Spanish Princess’ Sets New and Returning Cast

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nick Briggs/STARZ

In today’s TV news roundup, Starz announces new and returning cast members for “The Spanish Princess” and Bravo sets the Season 12 premiere date for “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

CASTING

Hulu has announced AnnaSophia Robb will play the younger version of Reese Witherspoon’s character Elena Richardson and Tiffany Boone will play the younger version of Kerry Washington’s character Mia Warren in a special flashback episode of Little Fires Everywhere.Additionally, Hulu announced the guest cast of this episode will also include Luke Bracey as Elena’s college boyfriend Jamie; Andy Favreau as Young Mark, a close friend of the Richardsons; Matthew Barnes as Young Bill, a Shaker Heights attorney who hails from modest means; and Alona Tal as Young Linda, Elena’s best friend.

Starz announced the cast of the second installment of limited series The Spanish Princess.” Returning performers include Charlotte Hope as Catherine of Aragaon, Ruairi O’Connor as Henry VIII, Stephanie Levi-John as Lina de Cardonnes, Georgie Henley as Queen of Scotland Margaret “Meg” Tudor and Laura Carmichael as Margaret “Maggie” Pole. New cast members include Ray Stevenson as Meg’s boorish husband, King James IV of Scotland; Sai Bennett as Henry and Meg’s sister Princess Mary, now of age to forge a political alliance for the Tudors through her own marriage; Andrew Buchan as the upwardly mobile Sir Thomas More; and Peter Egan as Tudor stalwart General Howard.

DATES

Bravo announced “The Real Housewives of Atlanta will premiere its 12th season on Nov. 3. Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams will all return for the hit reality show. Watch a sneak peek at the new season below:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” will premiere on Oct. 11 on Logo. In the British franchise installment of RuPaul’s “Drag Race” franchise, 10 queens compete for the title of “UK’s Next Drag Superstar.” Celebrity judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall, while Graham Norton joins the panel as a regular judge.

ABC has announced a 30th anniversary retrospective special for “AFV,entitled “AFV: America, This Is You!”, will air on Dec. 8. The special will look at how the series originated, as well as its evolution over the last three decades and its significant influence on pop culture, as well as how changes in technology impacted the show. It will also feature some of the most memorable clips, interviews with past contestants, and familiar faces including current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron.

The first ever “Patriot Awards” will stream live on Fox Nation on Nov. 6. The awards honor “Americans who dedicate themselves to their communities with inspirational acts of courage and patriotism” and takes place at the Duke Energy Center of Arts – Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida.

EVENTS

CBS Stages Canada opened today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was exactly one year to the day after announcing the plans to secure the 260,000 square-foot space in Mississauga. The space is a multi-use production facility that includes six soundstages, production offices, support facilities and auxiliary services for large-scale television and film production. CBS is the first major U.S. media company to open a branded production entity in the country. “CBS is a global company that has had a storied history and broad footprint throughout the provinces, both as a producer and distributor. With the addition of the new studio space, we will be able to diversify and expand in ways that were not previously possible,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group.

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: 'The Spanish Princess'

    TV News Roundup: 'The Spanish Princess' Sets New and Returning Cast

    In today’s TV news roundup, Starz announces new and returning cast members for “The Spanish Princess” and Bravo sets the Season 12 premiere date for “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” CASTING Hulu has announced AnnaSophia Robb will play the younger version of Reese Witherspoon’s character Elena Richardson and Tiffany Boone will play the younger version of [...]

  • Jeff Valdez Sol Trujillo Vincent Cordero

    New Cadence Productions Sets Development Pact With WarnerMedia for Comedy Specials, Series

    New Cadence Productions has set a first-look development pact with WarnerMedia to produce comedy specials and to develop a series for WarnerMedia platforms. Headed by writer-producer Jeff Valdez, New Cadence launched earlier this year as a production venture designed to develop series and other content from Latinx creators, actors, directors and producers. Valdez’s partners in [...]

  • Terence Carter

    20th's Terence Carter to Head Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's Westbrook Studios

    Terence Carter is leaving 20th Century Fox Television to become co-president and head of television at Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, overseeing TV production and development there. “Terence’s deep relationships with creators, commitment to collaboration, and remarkable experience across television genres make him an excellent leader and creative force,” said Westbrook co-founders [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WMG-IMG Endeavor

    Endeavor Pulls IPO Amid Investor Concerns, Market Instability

    At the eleventh hour, Endeavor has pulled its plan for a public offering of shares on Friday in the face of lukewarm investor reaction to the company’s financials and instability in the IPO market in recent weeks. A knowledgable source confirmed that Endeavor has tabled plans to go public as of Friday with an offering [...]

  • "You Give Me Fever" -- When

    New Fall Shows Try Nuanced Take on Generation Gap

    Apple TV Plus this month moved off a project in which Richard Gere was set to play a Vietnam veteran whose life is upended when the woman he loved 50 years ago dies in a car crash. According to the logline for the shelved series, her death leads to his and another character’s “lifelong regrets [...]

  • ‘Absentia’ Renewed for Season 3 at

    ‘Absentia’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, Adds New Showrunner

    The Stana Katic series “Absentia” has been picked up for a third season at Amazon, Variety has learned. In addition, Geoff Bell and Josette Simon are joining the cast, while Will Pascoe (“Orphan Black,” “Shut Eye”) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner. “Absentia” centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic), and the new season opens [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad