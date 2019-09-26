TV News Roundup: ‘The Spanish Princess’ Sets New and Returning Cast

In today’s TV news roundup, Starz announces new and returning cast members for “The Spanish Princess” and Bravo sets the Season 12 premiere date for “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

CASTING

Hulu has announced AnnaSophia Robb will play the younger version of Reese Witherspoon’s character Elena Richardson and Tiffany Boone will play the younger version of Kerry Washington’s character Mia Warren in a special flashback episode of “Little Fires Everywhere.” Additionally, Hulu announced the guest cast of this episode will also include Luke Bracey as Elena’s college boyfriend Jamie; Andy Favreau as Young Mark, a close friend of the Richardsons; Matthew Barnes as Young Bill, a Shaker Heights attorney who hails from modest means; and Alona Tal as Young Linda, Elena’s best friend.

Starz announced the cast of the second installment of limited series “The Spanish Princess.” Returning performers include Charlotte Hope as Catherine of Aragaon, Ruairi O’Connor as Henry VIII, Stephanie Levi-John as Lina de Cardonnes, Georgie Henley as Queen of Scotland Margaret “Meg” Tudor and Laura Carmichael as Margaret “Maggie” Pole. New cast members include Ray Stevenson as Meg’s boorish husband, King James IV of Scotland; Sai Bennett as Henry and Meg’s sister Princess Mary, now of age to forge a political alliance for the Tudors through her own marriage; Andrew Buchan as the upwardly mobile Sir Thomas More; and Peter Egan as Tudor stalwart General Howard.

DATES

Bravo announced “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will premiere its 12th season on Nov. 3. Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams will all return for the hit reality show. Watch a sneak peek at the new season below:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” will premiere on Oct. 11 on Logo. In the British franchise installment of RuPaul’s “Drag Race” franchise, 10 queens compete for the title of “UK’s Next Drag Superstar.” Celebrity judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall, while Graham Norton joins the panel as a regular judge.

ABC has announced a 30th anniversary retrospective special for “AFV,” entitled “AFV: America, This Is You!”, will air on Dec. 8. The special will look at how the series originated, as well as its evolution over the last three decades and its significant influence on pop culture, as well as how changes in technology impacted the show. It will also feature some of the most memorable clips, interviews with past contestants, and familiar faces including current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron.

The first ever “Patriot Awards” will stream live on Fox Nation on Nov. 6. The awards honor “Americans who dedicate themselves to their communities with inspirational acts of courage and patriotism” and takes place at the Duke Energy Center of Arts – Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida.

EVENTS

CBS Stages Canada opened today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was exactly one year to the day after announcing the plans to secure the 260,000 square-foot space in Mississauga. The space is a multi-use production facility that includes six soundstages, production offices, support facilities and auxiliary services for large-scale television and film production. CBS is the first major U.S. media company to open a branded production entity in the country. “CBS is a global company that has had a storied history and broad footprint throughout the provinces, both as a producer and distributor. With the addition of the new studio space, we will be able to diversify and expand in ways that were not previously possible,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group.