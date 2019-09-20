TV News Roundup: Erica Durance Reprises ‘Smallville’ Role in ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover

In today’s TV news roundup, Erica Durance reprises her “Smallville” role in the CW’s annual “Arrowverse” crossover, and Showtime shares with Variety an exclusive sneak peek at the return of “The Circus.”

FIRST LOOKS

“2020 is the most important election of our lifetime,” Alex Wagner says in a new trailer for the fourth season of “The Circus,“ which Variety has obtained exclusively. The Showtime docuseries follows co-hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Wagner as they travel across the country on the campaign trail with everyone from Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren to Beto O’Rourke. The new season premieres Sept. 22. Watch the trailer below:

CASTING

Erica Durance will reprise her role as “Smallville‘s“ Lois Lane in the CW‘s annual “Arrowverse” crossover. Durance, who starred in the Superman origin series for seven years, will guest star in multiple episodes throughout the five-part event, reuniting with “Smallville” co-star Tom Welling, who will return as Clark Kent. The crossover will explore the characters 10 years after “Smallville” ended.

RENEWALS

Lifetime‘s “Married at First Sight” has been renewed for two new seasons, returning with its 10th season in 2020. The reality series follows brave singles who agree to a social experiment in which they marry complete strangers after getting set up by professional matchmakers, spiritualists, and sociologists. In the new seasons, the show will be expanded to a two-hour format.