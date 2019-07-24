TV News Roundup: ‘Silicon Valley’ Final Season Sets October Premiere

In today’s roundup, “Silicon Valley” returns to HBO for its final season this October, and CBS releases the first trailer for “Why Women Kill.”

DATES

“Silicon Valley” will return to HBO for its sixth and final season this October. An official premiere date will be announced at a later date. The new season, which will continue to focus on the modern-day epicenter of the tech world, will bring back series regulars including: Thomas Middleditch as Richard, Zach Woods as Jared, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Amanda Crew as Monica, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson and Josh Brener as Big Head. Mike Judge and Alec Berg serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of Netflix‘s “No Good Nick” will premiere on the streamer Aug. 5. The comedy series, starring Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin, and Siena Agudong, follows a typical nuclear family whose lives are turned upside down when a con artist shows up at their door claiming to be a distant relative.

FIRST LOOKS

CBS All Access has released the official trailer for “Why Women Kill,” a new dark comedy from Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives”). Premiering Aug. 15 on CBS All Access, the series stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2019, all dealing with infidelity.

CASTING

DreamWorks has announced the cast for Tony Hale‘s Netflix Original series “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” with Hale starring as “Archibald Strutter,” alongside Rosamund Pike, Adam Pally, Chelsea Kane, Jordan Fisher and Kari Wahlgren. Season 1 will also see cameos by bold-faced names such as Casey Wilson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and RuPaul among others.

DEVELOPMENT