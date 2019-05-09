×
TV News Roundup: Showtime Debuts Trailer for Roger Ailes Miniseries 'The Loudest Voice' (Watch)

roger ailes showtime the loudest voice
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

In today’s roundup, Showtime debuts the trailer for the miniseries about Fox News founder Roger Ailes, and Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie will co-host a special hour of NBC News’ “Today.”

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the official trailer for the seven-part limited series “The Loudest Voice,” about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. The series will explore how Ailes became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while touching on the sexual harassment accusations that brought his Fox News reign to an end. Russell Crowe stars as Ailes and Naomi Watts plays Gretchen Carlson, with Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Simon McBurney rounding out the cast. The series premieres Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

AMC released the official key art and a sneak peek clip from the upcoming supernatural horror series “NOS4A2,” which focuses on a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. The series, starring Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Amazon Prime released the trailer for the Jonas Brothers documentary “Chasing Happiness.” The doc feature never-before-seen footage of the band’s early days to their rise to stardom to their hiatus and now to rebuilding relationships as siblings. “Chasing Happiness” is directed by John Lloyd Taylor. The documentary will be available for streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related

Netflix has released the trailer for the special “Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate,” which will premiere Tuesday, May 14. Hollywood’s finest pay homage to Dan Rowan and Dick Martin’s iconic show, with modern takes on timeless moments, including original cast member Lily Tomlin’s revival of her famous characters. The lineup of stars also includes Billy Crystal, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.

DATES

Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie will co-host a special hour of NBC News‘ “Today” on Thursday, May 23, live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The television event will celebrate former senator Elizabeth Dole‘s organization Hidden Heroes, which supports military caregivers. The show will be taped in front of a live audience of veterans and their caregivers, with Al Roker giving reports from the Speedway. The event will also feature a performance from Sheryl Crow. The event begins at 8 a.m. ET, ahead of the Indianapolis 500, which airs on NBC on May 26.

CASTING

Denim Richards has booked a recurring role on the second season of Freeform drama “Good Trouble,” Variety has learned exclusively. Richards will first appear in episode 202 as Elijah, who is described as a “highly confident, budding fashion designer on the LA scene. He’s a savvy and sexy self-promoter who has a history with Gael.” Previously, Richards could be seen on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” He is repped by GVA Talent Agency and managed by Britani Golden at Pink Hammer Entertainment.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, the star of Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack,” is set for the lead role in the original movie “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” on the upcoming Disney Plus streaming platform. The film introduces Sam (Lee), a rebellious princess who discovers she has superpowers and begins top-secret training at a program for second-born royals tasked with saving the world. Also starring are Skylar Astin, Elodie Yung, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Olivia Deeble, Niles Fitch, Ashley Liao, and Noah Lomax.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

MotorTrend creative executive, producer and programmer Mike Suggett has been named head of programming and development for MotorTrend Group. The announcement was made today by Alex Wellen, MotorTrend Group Global president and general manager, to whom Suggett will report.

RATINGS

truTV‘s comedy “Tacoma FD” debuted as the most-watched new cable comedy series premiere of the season among adults 18-34, delivering 312,000 viewers in the demo in Live +3 viewing, according to Nielsen. The series also ranks as the third most-watched new cable comedy series premiere of the season among adults 18-49 and in total viewers with 598,000 and 850,000 viewers, respectively. Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme from the “Super Troopers” franchise created and star in the series, which premiered March 28.

