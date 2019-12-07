TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Homeland’ Final Season Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime drops the trailer for the final season of “Homeland,” and National Geographic reveals the first look at Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha.”

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released the trailer for the final season of “Homeland,“ premiering Feb. 9. The eighth and final season, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, finds Carrie (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement. The Emmy-winning drama is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

National Geographic released a first look photo at Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in the eight-part limited biopic series “Genius: Aretha,“ premiering in May 2020. “Over the last few months, I’ve been preparing myself to embody the Queen of Soul, from re-listening to her music to discovering her rare interviews and reading some amazing books on her — all to really capture Aretha’s attitude and spirit,” said Erivo. The ensemble cast includes Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”), David Cross (“Arrested Development”), Sanai Victoria (“Black-ish”) and Malcolm Barrett (“Preacher”).

Amazon Prime Video debuted a first look at the second season of superhero black comedy “The Boys,“ starring Karl Urban (“Star Trek”), Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”), Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”), Karen Fukuhara (“Suicide Squad”) and Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”). New cast members for the season include Aya Cash (“You’re The Worst”), Claudia Doumit (“Timeless”) and Goran Visnjic (“Timeless”).