TV News Roundup: Disney Plus Teams With The Jim Henson Company on Muppet-Hosted Talk Show

In today’s TV news roundup, Disney Plus announced a new unscripted series with the Jim Henson Company and Fox released a trailer for “The Moodys.”

DATES

MTV’s “Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love” will premiere on Dec. 5 with Romeo Miller set to host. Ten international celeb-reality singles will gather in the mountains of Queenstown, New Zealand, hoping to find true love only to be interrupted by their past relationships. Contestants include Adore Delano (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Daniel Maguire (“The Bachelorette”) and Ryan Gallagher (“American Idol”). Following the U.S. premiere, the series will roll out across MTV’s international channels in January 2020.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox released the trailer for the three-part holiday series “The Moodys,” which premieres Dec. 4. Starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, the limited series will explore a dysfunctional family trying to have the perfect holiday while experiencing break-ups, awkward bathroom arrangements and arrests.

Showtime released the trailer for the documentary “Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston,“ which premieres Nov. 15. Executive produced by Louise Norman and written and directed by Simon George, “Pariah” chronicles Liston’s rise to become one of the most vilified and misunderstood sports champions of all time.

DEVELOPMENT

Disney Plus and the Jim Henson Company announced a new comedic talk show, “Earth to Ned.“ The half-hour series will follow alien puppet Ned as he interviews real-life celebrity guests in a late night talk show style. This new series development comes on the heels of scrapping a scripted Muppets series originally in the works from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. “Earth to Ned” will be a part of Disney Plus’ unscripted line up. The series will be executive produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa from The Jim Henson Company and Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley from Marwar Junction Prods.

HBO Max announced it has ordered eight episodes of the hour-long competition “Full Bloom.“ In the unscripted series, America’s best florists will display their artistic creations to be judged by Maurice Harris and Elizabeth Cronin. Simon Lycett will host. The show is created and produced by Eureka Prods. with executive producers Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening.