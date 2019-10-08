TV News Roundup: Showtime Renews ‘Couples Therapy’ for Season 2

In today’s TV news roundup, “Rick and Morty” Season 4 gets a premiere date and Showtime renews “Couples Therapy.”

CASTING

Nat Faxon (“Disenchantment”) and Nicole Byer (“Tuca & Bertie”) have been cast in the upcoming HBO Max pilot “Delilah.” The comedy follows Tom Childs, Sr. (Michael McKean), a man grieving the recent death of his wife, whose life is interrupted by the titular Delilah (Jessica Rothe) arrival of a young woman claiming to be his daughter. Faxon plays Brian, Tom’s oldest and angriest son, while Byer plays Cassie, the only person to welcome Delilah to town.

RENEWALS

Showtime has picked up a second season of “Couples Therapy.” Created by Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres, the docuseries follows the weekly therapy sessions of four different couples. The second season will feature world-class therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik. Episodes currently air Fridays at 10 p.m.

DATES

Adult Swim announced the fourth season of “Rick and Morty” will premiere Nov. 10. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series follows the chaotic interdimensional adventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his sweet-natured grandson, Morty. Five new episodes will launch at once on premiere date. Get a first look at the new season below:

The experiment continues. Rick and Morty returns Sunday, November 10th at 11:30p. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/SBpUvDgP8O — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 7, 2019

The Oprah Winfrey Network announced three new original holiday movies will over consecutive Fridays in November, beginning with “One Fine Christmas,” starring father-daughter duo Rick Fox and Sasha Fox, on Nov. 15. Then, “Carole’s Christmas,” starring Jackée Harryand Kimberly Elise, premieres Nov. 22. Finally, “Baking Christmas,” starring Aloma Wright, Tim Reid, Khalilah Joi, Leigh-Ann Rose and Arnell Powell, will premiere Nov. 29. “We are excited to bring holiday movies to OWN,” said Tina Perry, president. “This special time of year is about spending time with the ones you love, and we think our viewers are going to enjoy watching these movies together throughout the season.”

History announced that the sixth and final season of “Vikings” will launch with a special two-hour premiere on Dec. 4. The final season will follow the battle between brothers which has left Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia, where he meets his match in Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler, who shocks even Ivar with his merciless actions.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming “Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!” In these four new episodes, the Fab Five (Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France) will be joined by Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe as their special guest. “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” will launch on Nov. 1.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming post-apocalyptic series, “Daybreak.” After a nuclear blast strikes the town of Glendale, Calif., an eclectic group of survivors have to navigate coming-of-age in the midst of a battle royale. “Daybreak” features Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford and Sophie Simnett. The series streams Oct. 25.

Tomorrow Netflix will launch “The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-A-Ween,“ and Variety has exclusively obtained a sneak peek trailer (which you can see below). From executive producer Peter Hastings, the DreamWorks special features voices from Nat Faxon, Ramone Hamilton, Jay Gragnani, Jorge Diaz, Sean Astin, Erica Luttrell, Evan Kishiyama and Stephen Tobolowsky.

GREENLIGHTS

ESPN will serve as the exclusive U.S. multi-sport content provider for Quibi’s daily programming when the app launches in April 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., Quibi is a mobile-first media platform built for on-the-go viewership. “We’re excited to partner with ESPN, the premiere brand in sports reporting, to deliver a daily curated sports highlight show that gives the audience on-the-go exactly what they want — all of the biggest moments in the world of sports — and all of it in under 10 minutes,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and chairman of the Quibi board. The new show will have daily episodes and breaking news on the biggest stories in sports.

AWARD SHOWS

Al Roker Entertainment will produce the nationally-televised 2019 Musial Awards. Presented by Maryville University, the Musial Awards celebrate the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship. The live show will happen on Nov. 23 at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. ARE will package the Musial Awards into a one-hour television special set to air on CBS Saturday, Dec. 21.