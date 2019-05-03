TV News Roundup: Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Trailer Debuts (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Showtime debuts a trailer for its upcoming drama “City on a Hill,” and MSNBC expands into weekend programming with “Saturday Night Politics With Donny Deutsch.”

DATES:

MSNBC‘s “Saturday Night Politics With Donny Deutsch” will premiere this Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The new program, which is part of the network’s expansion into weekend programming, will be hosted by Deutsch as he conducts one-on-one interviews with politicians and newsmakers. Saturday’s premiere will feature an interview with Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

FIRST LOOKS:

SHOWTIME has released the first trailer for its upcoming drama series “City on a Hill.” The Boston-set original, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, premieres June 16 and follows an assistant district attorney and a seasoned FBI vet as they work to combat the crime-riddled city. Created and executive produced by Chuck MacLean, the much-anticipated series also stars Jonathan Tucker (“Kingdom”), Mark O’Brien (“Halt and Catch Fire”), and Lauren E. Banks (“Instinct”).

The first sneak peek of Netflix‘s upcoming “It’s Bruno” debuted today. From the mind of filmmaker Solvan Naim, known for directing “Animal Kingdom” and “Blacklist,” the scripted series follows dog lover Malcolm (Naim) and his canine Bruno in their vibrant Brooklyn neighborhood. Premiering May 17, the 8-episode series also stars Rob Morgan (“Mudbound,” “Daredevil”) and Shakira Barrera (“GLOW,” “Lethal Weapon”).

DEVELOPMENTS:

Comedy Dynamics has acquired three new films, “Ruta Madre,” “25 Sets,” and “Monstruo.” The indie comedy “Ruta Madre” follows a young Latino singer who runs away from his home with his cynical Uncle after getting his heart broken. “25 Sets,” a stand-up comedy doc, will premiere July 16 on the network and stars NYC comedian Aaron Berg as he ploughs through 25 different comedy sets on one night. “Monstruo,” out June 18, follows South American comedian Fabrizio Copano as he travels away from his hometown of Chile to pursue what becomes a successful career in comedy.