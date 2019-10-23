TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers’s Standup Special

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.”

CASTING

AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah Snook, David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the future when a test has been created to identify an individual’s soulmate and will “wryly examine the nature of romantic love.” In the first episode, Snook plays a mother that is tortured by the thought that her husband of 15 years is not her soulmate, while in the second episode, Costabile stars as an ivy league professor whose world is disturbed by his soulmate (Cassidy).

DATES

Netflix has announced Seth Meyers‘s standup comedy special, “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby,” will premiere Nov. 5. In the late-night host’s first special for the streamer, Meyers will talk about love, politics, fathrhood and reasons why one should avoid taking a girlfriend to Paris for her birthday. Additionally, the streamer announced Billy Eichner’s “Billy on the Street” will premiere Nov. 1, the fifth volume of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” will launch Nov. 10 and the original docuseries “The Devil Next Door” will launch Nov. 4. The latter recounts the true story of John Demjanjuk, a retired Ukrainian American autoworker who was extradited to Israel to stand trial when his history as a notorious Nazi was brought to light. Watch the trailer for “The Devil Next Door” below:

FIRST LOOKS

Epix has released the trailer for its new series, “Belgravia,“ which will air in 2020. Reuniting the creative team behind “Downton Abbey,” this new series adapts Julian Fellowes’ bestselling novel for the screen while exploring the secrets and scandals plaguing the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century. Gareth Neame (“Carnival”) will executive produce alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (“Sense & Sensibility”) will direct all episodes with Colin Wratten (“Killing Eve”) producing.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi announced that it has teamed up with Gunpowder & Sky and Complex to create a daily news show providing insight into the hip-hop music industry and culture. The new series (that is yet to be titled) will launch in April 2020, with daily episodes dropping Monday through Friday. Viewers will get a fresh take on hip-hop culture, including art, style, fashion and attitude alongside the latest news and current events.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel announced it has re-signed national correspondent Bryan Llenas into a new multiyear deal that will allow Llenas to continue covering national breaking news from his base in New York City. Llenas joined Fox News Latino as a reporter in 2010 before transitioning into his role as a correspondent for Fox News Channel in 2013.