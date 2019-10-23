×

TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers’s Standup Special

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.”

CASTING

AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah SnookDavid Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the future when a test has been created to identify an individual’s soulmate and will “wryly examine the nature of romantic love.” In the first episode, Snook plays a mother that is tortured by the thought that her husband of 15 years is not her soulmate, while in the second episode, Costabile stars as an ivy league professor whose world is disturbed by his soulmate (Cassidy).

DATES

Netflix has announced Seth Meyers‘s standup comedy special, “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby,” will premiere Nov. 5. In the late-night host’s first special for the streamer, Meyers will talk about love, politics, fathrhood and reasons why one should avoid taking a girlfriend to Paris for her birthday. Additionally, the streamer announced Billy Eichner’s Billy on the Street” will premiere Nov. 1, the fifth volume of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” will launch Nov. 10 and the original docuseries The Devil Next Door” will launch Nov. 4. The latter recounts the true story of John Demjanjuk, a retired Ukrainian American autoworker who was extradited to Israel to stand trial when his history as a notorious Nazi was brought to light. Watch the trailer for “The Devil Next Door” below:

FIRST LOOKS

Epix has released the trailer for its new series,Belgravia, which will air in 2020. Reuniting the creative team behind “Downton Abbey,” this new series adapts Julian Fellowes’ bestselling novel for the screen while exploring the secrets and scandals plaguing the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century. Gareth Neame (“Carnival”) will executive produce alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (“Sense & Sensibility”) will direct all episodes with Colin Wratten (“Killing Eve”) producing.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi announced that it has teamed up with Gunpowder & Sky and Complex to create a daily news show providing insight into the hip-hop music industry and culture. The new series (that is yet to be titled) will launch in April 2020, with daily episodes dropping Monday through Friday. Viewers will get a fresh take on hip-hop culture, including art, style, fashion and attitude alongside the latest news and current events.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel announced it has re-signed national correspondent Bryan Llenas into a new multiyear deal that will allow Llenas to continue covering national breaking news from his base in New York City. Llenas joined Fox News Latino as a reporter in 2010 before transitioning into his role as a correspondent for Fox News Channel in 2013.

More TV

  • Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers's Standup Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.” CASTING AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah Snook, David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the [...]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Four Female Journalists Will Moderate Next Democratic Debate

    Four women will moderate the next Democratic debate, slated for broadcast on MSNBC. Rachel Maddow, the primetime host; Andrea Mitchell, the veteran foreign correspondent; Kristen Welker, the NBC News White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a Washington Post White House reporter, will moderate the event, MSNBC said Wednesday. The broadcast is slated for November 20. [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Megan Clarken, Key Nielsen Executive, Will Depart Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    Megan Clarken, a Nielsen executive who has been instrumental in the company’s quest to keep tabs on consumers in the many new ways they have to watch TV, is leaving the measurement giant. “After 15 years at Nielsen, Megan Clarken will be leaving at the end of the month to take on a new position [...]

  • James Murdoch

    James Murdoch on 'Succession,' Pete Buttigieg and Climate Change

    James Murdoch doesn’t watch Fox News and he doesn’t watch “Succession.” “There are some shows that you just know you’re never going to watch,” the youngest son of media mogul and Fox Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch told Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones on Wednesday, alluding to to the HBO series centered on a family-run media [...]

  • Freddie Prinze Jr First Impressions

    Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins ‘Punky Brewster’ Sequel Pilot at NBCU’s Peacock Streamer

    Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining another pilot, this time at NBCUniversal’s forthcoming Peacock streaming service. He will play a recurring role in the “Punky Brewster” sequel pilot which was ordered when the Peacock unfurled its slate of feathers back in September. Prinze Jr. was a part of the pilot for the CW’s “Nancy Drew” earlier [...]

  • Traci Blackwell

    BET Names Traci Lynn Blackwell Head of Scripted

    Traci Lynn Blackwell has joined BET has head of scripted programming. Blackwell joins BET from the CW, where she was senior VP, current programming. As executive VP, scripted programming, Blackwell will lead all originals efforts for BET Networks’ linear channels and streaming service BET Plus. She will report to BET Networks president Scott Mills. “Traci [...]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Ted Sarandos: Netflix Is Why 'Friends,' 'The Office' Remain So Popular

    In an onstage conversation with Katie Couric at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit on Wednesday, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos waved away concerns over the streaming service’s upcoming loss of “Friends” and “The Office,” instead focusing on the company’s push in original programming and its international content growth. “One of the reasons ‘Friends’ and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad