TV News Roundup: Pop TV Releases Teaser for ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ Final Season

In today’s TV news roundup, Pop TV releases a teaser for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” and Nickelodeon kicks off the holiday season with “Top Elf.”

DATES

Nickelodeon’s “Top Elf” series will premiere Nov. 29. “Top Elf” is a new competition series featuring guest judges Frankie Grande, Amirah Kassem, Peyton List, Alex Wassabi and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. Mike Duffy and Tim Duffy of Ugly Brother Studios executive produce with Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media.

FIRST LOOKS

Pop TV released a first look teaser and key art for the sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek.“ The series is set to end with, at least, a happy ending with Patrick (played by Noah Reid) and David (played by series co-creator David Levy) getting married. Series regulars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire are also set to return. The final season premieres Jan. 7.

Amazon Prime Video released the official Season 4 trailer of “The Expanse,” premiering Dec. 13. The new season takes the Rocinante crew on an exploration of worlds beyond the Ring Gate. “The Expanse” stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Thomas Jane, Cara Gee, David Strathairn and Burn Gorman.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Warners Bros. has promoted Jody Zucker to executive vice president of legal affairs. “Throughout his almost two decades with the Studio, Jody has made a number of important contributions to Warner Bros. Television’s industry leading success,” executive vice president and general counsel John Rogovin said. “As every part of our business continues to evolve, thoughtful, visionary leaders like Jody are more valuable than ever. I’m glad that we’ll be able to tap more broadly into his experience and expertise across the entire Television Group in this expanded role.” Zucker will report to Rogovin.

SPECIALS

The three highest money winners in “Jeopardy” history will return to ABC for a prime-time competition special. “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” is a multiple consecutive-night event hosted by Alex Trebek premiering Jan. 7. Harry Friedman executive produces.