TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Date For Ronny Chieng Comedy Special

Ronny Chieng
In today’s TV news roundup, Universal Content Productions announces a new podcast platform, and Netflix announces Ronny Chieng’s debut comedy special. 

DATES

HGTV announced that the holiday special “Outrageous Holiday Houses” will air Nov. 28 with NSYNC founder Lance Bass as the host. Bass will take viewers on a coast-to-coast tour of North America’s holiday displays, spotlighting festive towns like Santa Claus, Indiana and North Pole, Alaska. The special will kick off with Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan showcasing their historic home after it has been transformed into a gingerbread house bakery just in time for the holidays.

Netflix announced that Ronny Chieng’s stand-up comedy special, “Asian Comedian Destroys America!,” will premiere Dec. 17.  In his Netflix comedy debut, Chieng will share his perspective on the effects of consumerism while theorizing the efficacy of the United States under an Asian-American president. All of his experiences combined with his ideas will culminate in his personal theory on what will really make America great.

Ronny Chieng, Asian Comedian Destroys America

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted its season two trailer for “Nailed It! Holiday!,” which releases globally on Nov. 22. Host Nicole Byer and Jacques Frost will deliver the best of the worst baking fails this season while attempting new holiday-inspired challenges.  Produced by Magical Elves, this series’ guest judges include Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel.

Netflix released a trailer for “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” which premieres Nov. 22. This anthology will have eight, one-hour standalone episodes showcasing the stories and memories behind Parton’s most beloved songs. The series is executive produced by Sam Haskell, Parton and Patrick Sean Smith, and it is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.

Hulu unveiled the trailer for “Reprisal”, which premieres Dec. 6. The new drama from executive producer Warren Littlefield tells the story of a femme fatale seeking revenge against her brother and his gang after they leave her for dead.  “Reprisal” is created by executive producer and showrunner Josh Corbin. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield serve as co-executive producers while A+E Studios produce in association with The Littlefield Company.

PODCASTS

Universal Content Productions announced the launch of a new podcast platform, UCP Audio. It will roll out in 2020 with three new podcast shows:  a scripted series titled, “The End Up,” written, directed and produced by Will Weggel and Danny Luber with producer Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”) producing the show under Esmail Corp; a true-crime investigations series titled, “House of Prayer,” with former prosecutor and legal analyst Beth Karas hosting; and the untitled “Troubled Teen Industry Project” with journalist Josh Bloch hosting.

SPECIALS

NBC announced Ellen DeGeneres’ three-night holiday special “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” will air Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Deserving people will receive holiday gifts from DeGeneres and her celebrity friends, including Michelle Obama,  Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen, Steph and Ayesha Curry. The special is apart of NBC’s “Oh, What Fun” holiday lineup, which includes “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

