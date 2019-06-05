×
TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Announces the ‘Roast of Alec Baldwin’

Alec Baldwin
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Comedy Central announces the “Roast of Alec Baldwin” and “The Hot Zone” brings in huge ratings for National Geographic.

SPECIALS

Comedy Central has revealed that Alec Baldwin will be this year’s roasting victim on “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.” The roast will take place in New York, and the taping and airdate will be announced at a later date. Known for his Donald Trump impressions on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin joins Trump, Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, James Franco and many other celebrities as roastees.

FIRST LOOKS

Starz has released the official trailer for season two of “Sweetbitter,” which premieres on July 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The drama’s new season follows Tess (Ella Purnell) as she navigates the challenges of her new waitressing job and her complicated love life.

FESTIVALS

SeriesFest announced today that the upcoming NBC drama “Bluff City Law” will premiere at the festival, with cast in attendance. In addition, the festival announced its International Spotlight lineup, featuring original works from Germany, the UK, Brazil and Pakistan which will make their US or world debut during the festival. The shows will be: “8 Days,” “Back to Life,” “Iron Island,” “The Feed,” “Fundamental,” “M – A City Hunts A Murderer,” and “Beecham House.” SeriesFest takes place June 21-26 in Denver, CO.

RATINGS

The Hot Zone” starring Julianna Margulies has become National Geographic’s most-watched scripted series of all time. The miniseries averaged a .82 in Live+3 ratings in the demographic over three nights, just below the network’s most-watched series of all time, “The Story of God With Morgan Freeman.” Nat Geo’s average viewership increased 350 percent above the previous six-week average in prime time thanks to the show’s viewers.

DEVELOPMENTS

Nickelodeon and the global entertainment company Pinkfong will partner to develop a preschool animated series based on the hit “Baby Shark” song. Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products will manage the consumer products licensing worldwide, excluding Asia, for the new property.

