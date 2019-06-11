TV News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Tease ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

In today’s roundup, Hulu drops the first look at Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere” and MTV renews “Floribama Shore” for a third season.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released the first look (pictured above) at Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere,” the adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel about two families whose lives become intertwined and upended. Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a picture-perfect mother of four, and Washington portrays Mia Warren, an enigmatic single mother raising a daughter. The two actresses also serve as executive producers for the series, which will premiere in 2020.

DATES

Viceland has announced its new trippy comedy series “Danny’s House,” from rapper Danny Brown, will premiere on July 17 at 10 p.m. Celebrity guests will join Brown in his basement each week to discuss topics like U.F.O.’s, ghosts and music in a similar style similar to “The Eric Andre Show” and “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.” The eight-episode series will feature Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, Ron Funches, ASAP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and other guests.

RENEWALS

MTV has renewed the reality series “Floribama Shore” for a third season, which will premiere this fall. After spending the first two seasons in Panama City Beach, Fla., the new season will relocate to St. Petersburg, Fla. Original cast members Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios will have new stories to tell as they party it up for another summer.