TV News Roundup: Quibi Greenlights Cam Newton-Produced Series 'Iron Sharpons Iron'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, CalifPanthers 49ers Football, Santa Clara, USA - 27 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Ben Margot/AP/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi has greenlit a new series from Cam Newton and Netflix released the trailer for “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.”

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 13. Diego Luna returns as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (“Félix”), the leader of the Guadalajara cartel, one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade. Joined by Scoot McNairy who plays Walt Breslin, a hardened DEA agent whose methods aren’t always by the book, season 2 promises to detail the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have lead to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. “Narcos: Mexico” is produced by Gaumont Television. Eric Newman is showrunner and executive producer alongside José Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andi Baiz. View some of the first look photos below.

NARCOS MEXICO

NARCOS MEXICO

NARCOS MEXICO

NARCOS MEXICO

NARCOS MEXICO

In Pursuit With John Walsh” will return on ID with season 2 on Jan. 15. Victims’ rights advocate John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, set out to unravel unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. In the first upcoming episode, the Walsh patriarch follows the trail of fugitive Leroy Headley who called 911 in South Burlington, Vermont, having allegedly shot his girlfriend. Meanwhile, the younger Walsh heads to Abilene, Texas and delves into the case of Jeffrey Forrest, a church daycare worker accused of sexual abuse of the children in his care who then fails to show up at his trial, prompting a police search for a dangerous alleged sexual predator.

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.” The new TV special features Emmy Award winner John Mulaney, a group of 8-13-year-old children known as The Sack Lunch Bunch, and appearances from David Byrne, Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal. The program launches globally on Dec. 24 on Netflix.

Quibi has greenlit the new sports series “Iron Sharpens Iron.” Executive produced by Cam Newton, the show will pair star athletes with another professional athlete from a completely different sport.The athletes will trade training secrets and ideas, as well as explore high-level sports science and fitness. Newton will be paired up with Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young in first of the eight-episode season; UFC champion Amanda Nunes, and U.S. Women’s National Team captain Carli Lloyd are teamed up for a separate episode. The series, created by Newton’s Iconic Saga Productions and Liquid Light, is produced by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and exec produced by Newton and David Ricks for Iconic Saga Productions.

More than 100 of PBS‘s member stations are now streaming live on YouTube TV, including channels for PBS and PBS KIDS, in addition to on-demand programming. YouTube TV is PBS’s first local live-streaming partnership, and spans locally produced shows and PBS mainstays such as “American Experience,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “Masterpiece,” and more.

Starz will host a nationwide screening series for “Power,” in celebration of the series’ final five episodes. Followed by a Q&A with select cast members, fans of the show in attendance will be able to ask the cast some of their burning questions about each episode. The “Who Shot Ghost?” tour begins Jan. 5 in Atlanta and continues every Sunday during the month. Other cities include Philadelphia, Chicago,  and Houston.

