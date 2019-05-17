×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Tan France from ‘Queer Eye’ to Host Netflix Fashion Series

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tan France Alexa Chung NEXT IN FASHION
CREDIT: Adam Rose/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix announces Tan France will host upcoming fashion show “Next in Fashion” and Variety has an exclusive look at the next episode of the Wu-Tang Clan docuseries.

CASTING

Netflix has revealed that “Queer Eye” star Tan France and style icon Alexa Chung will host the upcoming fashion competition “Next in Fashion.” Eighteen contestant will compete in design challenges centered on styles that have influenced people around the world. They will compete for $250,000 and the chance to work with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has the exclusive first look at a clip from the upcoming second episode of the Wu-Tang Clan docuseries, “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men on Showtime. The clip shows members of the iconic rap group in the studio making their hit song “C.R.E.A.M.” The episode airs on Friday at 9 p.m.

DATES

Related

CBS has announced the premiere dates for two true-crime series returning this summer. The second season of “Whistleblower” debuts on Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and investigates real-life David vs. Goliath stories of people stopping major corporations and individuals ripping off the the U.S. government and taxpayers. Season 3 of “NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget” returns on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. with a special two-hour premiere. The series is hosted by Rocky Carroll and features some of the biggest real-life cases handled by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Tan France Alexa Chung NEXT IN

    TV News Roundup: Tan France from 'Queer Eye' to Host Netflix Fashion Series

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announces Tan France will host upcoming fashion show “Next in Fashion” and Variety has an exclusive look at the next episode of the Wu-Tang Clan docuseries. CASTING Netflix has revealed that “Queer Eye” star Tan France and style icon Alexa Chung will host the upcoming fashion competition “Next in Fashion.” Eighteen contestant will [...]

  • Timothy Simons Veep

    Listen: Timothy Simons on Trump's Influence on 'Veep' and the Worst Selina Insult

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. “Veep” ended its Emmy-winning run on HBO May 12. Throughout the past seven seasons, pretty much everyone on the political comedy has taken aim at the idiotic and power-hungry Jonah, played by Timothy Simons. However, Selina Meyer’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) attack in the last episode takes the cake, according to [...]

  • Big Bang Theory

    'Big Bang Theory' Theme Song Gets Reimagined for Series Finale (Listen)

    Twelve years after Barenaked Ladies wrote the theme song for “The Big Bang Theory,” the band returned to the megahit series to compose an acoustic version for the final episode. Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson penned the new take on the iconic theme song after executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady reached out to the Canadian [...]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Stock Jumps on Report of CBS Offer to Buy Starz

    Shares of Lionsgate have jumped nearly 15% in the wake of a report that CBS Corp. has made an informal, $5 billion bid for the company’s Starz cable network. Lionsgate stock surged $2 to close at $15.60 in Friday trading on the New York Stock Exchange, then gained another 10 cents in after-hours trading. According [...]

  • Chris Harrison Who Wants to be

    'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' to End After 17 Years in Syndication (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is coming to an end. Variety has learned exclusively that the syndicated game show has been canceled. To date, it has aired nearly 3,000 episodes, including over 300 when the show aired on ABC. “After a successful 17-year run, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ will not return in [...]

  • Cardi BSwisher Sweets Spark Award, Arrivals,

    Cardi B, Drake, Beyoncé Lead BET Awards Nominations

    Nominations for the 2019 BET Awards were announced today with Cardi B leading with 7 nods, followed by Drake (5), Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai also received multiple nominations. The show, which is in its 19th year, airs live from downtown [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad