TV News Roundup: Tan France from ‘Queer Eye’ to Host Netflix Fashion Series

In today’s roundup, Netflix announces Tan France will host upcoming fashion show “Next in Fashion” and Variety has an exclusive look at the next episode of the Wu-Tang Clan docuseries.

CASTING

Netflix has revealed that “Queer Eye” star Tan France and style icon Alexa Chung will host the upcoming fashion competition “Next in Fashion.” Eighteen contestant will compete in design challenges centered on styles that have influenced people around the world. They will compete for $250,000 and the chance to work with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has the exclusive first look at a clip from the upcoming second episode of the Wu-Tang Clan docuseries, “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men“ on Showtime. The clip shows members of the iconic rap group in the studio making their hit song “C.R.E.A.M.” The episode airs on Friday at 9 p.m.

DATES

CBS has announced the premiere dates for two true-crime series returning this summer. The second season of “Whistleblower” debuts on Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and investigates real-life David vs. Goliath stories of people stopping major corporations and individuals ripping off the the U.S. government and taxpayers. Season 3 of “NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget” returns on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. with a special two-hour premiere. The series is hosted by Rocky Carroll and features some of the biggest real-life cases handled by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.