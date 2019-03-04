×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘Queer Eye’ Drops Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
CREDIT: Gavin Bond/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Queer Eye” and Hulu gives the first look at true crime series “The Act.”

CASTING

Netflix has added more cast members to “Cursed,” the upcoming reimagining of the legend of King Arthur. Based on the novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, the series will feature Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker and Billy Jenkins. They will join Katherine Langford, who was previously announced to star as the Lady of the Lake, the eyes through which the story will be told.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Queer Eye,” where the Fab Five will head to Kansas City, Mo., to spread self-love, confidence and encouragement. Hosts Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will also help their first duo and lesbian in the new season, debuting on March 15.

Hulu has revealed the first look at true crime series “The Act,” based on the tale of Gypsy Blanchard’s murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee claimed her daughter had several chronic diseases, like leukemia and muscular dystrophy, and confined her to a wheelchair even though she could walk. Patricia Arquette and Joey King portray the mother and daughter duo, and the series premieres on March 20.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Daniel Carey has been named Vice President of Investor Relations at 21st Century Fox ahead of the merger with The Walt Disney Company, the company announced today. In his new position, he will assist with the development and execution of the investor relations program. Carey has worked at 21st Century Fox since 2014 and previously served as Senior Director of Corporate Development.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

    TV News Roundup: 'Queer Eye' Drops Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Queer Eye” and Hulu gives the first look at true crime series “The Act.” CASTING Netflix has added more cast members to “Cursed,” the upcoming reimagining of the legend of King Arthur. Based on the novel of the same name by Frank [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: Rabbit in the

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 11: 'Masked Singer' Narrowly Tops 'This Is Us'

    “The Masked Singer” narrowly came out on top in the Live+7 ratings for the week of Feb.11. With a final Live+7 rating of 3.6 in the key adults 18-49 demographic, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was the highest rated show of the week, with NBC’s “This Is Us” very close behind at a 3.5 rating. The [...]

  • Northern Rescue

    Creator David Cormican Talks The Real Life Inspiration For Netflix's 'Northern Rescue'

    Tragedy, resilience, and family ties are at the heart of Netflix’s upcoming family drama “Northern Rescue.” Created by David Cormican, the series debuted on the streaming service March 1.  Following the West family in the midst of tragedy and loss, the first two of the series’ ten episodes seethe death of the family matriarch, which [...]

  • Superstore - Season 4

    'Superstore' Renewed for Season 5 at NBC

    “Superstore” has been renewed for a fifth season, NBC announced Monday. The single-camera comedy series takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9 and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney. It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with director [...]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Series Mania: Sarandos, Rivkin, De Maio, Brown Bound for Lille Transatlantic Dialogs

    Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin, Lorenzo De Maio, head of TV advisory and partner, Endeavor Content, and Georgia Brown, Amazon Studios head of European Originals will all deliver keynote speeches at the 2nd Lille Transatlantic Dialogs. They will be joined by an effective French TV high command featuring Gilles Pélisson, CEO, TF1 [...]

  • Sucker Jonas Brothers

    Jonas Brothers Documentary in the Works at Amazon

    Jonas Brothers fans, remember to breathe. Amazon Studios has announced it is partnering with Philymack, and Federal Films, a division of Republic Records, on an upcoming documentary about the Jonas Brothers, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The doc will give fans “an intimate look” into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe. “Our fans [...]

  • Fran Drescher 'Good Fortune' film premiere,

    Fran Drescher to Star in NBC Comedy Pilot 'Uninsured' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fran Drescher has joined the NBC multi-camera comedy pilot “Uninsured” in a lead role, Variety has learned exclusively. She joins previously announced cast members Adam Pally, Abby Elliot, Jessy Hodges, and Amer Chadha-Patel. The story centers on young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliot), who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents after they [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad