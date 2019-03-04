TV News Roundup: ‘Queer Eye’ Drops Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Queer Eye” and Hulu gives the first look at true crime series “The Act.”

CASTING

Netflix has added more cast members to “Cursed,” the upcoming reimagining of the legend of King Arthur. Based on the novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, the series will feature Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker and Billy Jenkins. They will join Katherine Langford, who was previously announced to star as the Lady of the Lake, the eyes through which the story will be told.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Queer Eye,” where the Fab Five will head to Kansas City, Mo., to spread self-love, confidence and encouragement. Hosts Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will also help their first duo and lesbian in the new season, debuting on March 15.

Hulu has revealed the first look at true crime series “The Act,” based on the tale of Gypsy Blanchard’s murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee claimed her daughter had several chronic diseases, like leukemia and muscular dystrophy, and confined her to a wheelchair even though she could walk. Patricia Arquette and Joey King portray the mother and daughter duo, and the series premieres on March 20.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Daniel Carey has been named Vice President of Investor Relations at 21st Century Fox ahead of the merger with The Walt Disney Company, the company announced today. In his new position, he will assist with the development and execution of the investor relations program. Carey has worked at 21st Century Fox since 2014 and previously served as Senior Director of Corporate Development.