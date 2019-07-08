TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops ‘Queer Eye’ Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix drops the trailer for fourth season of “Queer Eye” and Amazon announces the premiere date for its first ever original stand-up special.

CASTING

Ryan Destiny, best known for playing one of the leads on Fox’s “Star,” will join the cast of “Grown-ish” for the upcoming third season in a recurring role. She will play Jillian, a university student who can talk art and music with Luca (Luka Sabbat), politics and activism with Aaron (Trevor Jackson), and also fits right in with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her eclectic crew of girls.

DATES

Amazon has announced that its first ever original stand-up special “Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time” will be available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 16. The special will see Gaffigan using his signature everyman humor to “deal with the unthinkable.”

The truTV comedy series “Adam Ruins Everything” will release eight new episodes on Tuesday, Aug 13 at 10 p.m. Hosted by comedian Adam Conover, the series challenges viewers’ common beliefs and encourages them to think critically about the world around them.

Oxygen will premiere a two-hour episode of “Killer Couples” titled “Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill For” on July 13 at 7 p.m. The episode will take a closer look at the twisted love story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released the trailer for the upcoming comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The series stars a core cast of four black women, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson, and will also feature celebrity guest appearances. It premieres on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 p.m.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 4 of “Queer Eye.” The Fab Five of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France are returning to Kansas City this season to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a new roster of “heroes.” The season hits Netflix July 19.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi is continuing its aggressive development push, announcing a new prospective series titled “The Fugitive,” with “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora on board as a writer and exec producer. The series centers around Mike Russ, a blue collar guy who must prove his innocence when accused of planting a bomb on a Los Angeles subway train, and uncover the real perpetrator. “The Fugitive” from Warner Bros. TV, with Thunder Road Films and 3 Arts Entertainment producing. Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres are also listed as executive producers.