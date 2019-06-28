TV News Roundup: AMC Drops New ‘Preacher’ Season 4 Teaser

In today’s TV news roundup, AMC releases a new teaser video and key art for Season 4 of “Preacher,” and “Wrong Man” gets picked up for Season 2 on Starz.

DATES

VH1’s new real estate docu-series “Love & Listings” is set to premiere July 21. The eight-episode season follows young, successful real estate agents as they work out million-dollar deals with their elite celebrity clientele. Suge Jacob Knight, son of former record producer Suge Knight, will make notable appearances in the new series.

The unscripted comedy series “Dating #NoFilter” will return to E! on Aug. 6 with two back-to-back episodes. Like the first season, comedians including Cara Connors, Kelsey Darragh, and Steve Furey, will give their humorous takes on modern dating, discussing subjects such as ghosting and one-night stands.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released a new 15-second teaser video in anticipation of the fourth and final season of “Preacher,” premiering Aug. 4. The new season, which will reveal God’s endgame for the show’s fantastical universe, will once again star Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun alongside series regulars Ian Colleti, Graham McTavish, and Pip Torrens. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produce the series alongside showrunner Sam Catlin.

RENEWALS

Starz has picked up “Wrong Man” for a second season. The six-episode sophomore outing, from filmmaker Joe Berlinger, will re-investigate inmates who claim they were wrongfully convicted. Two of three cases to be featured in the upcoming season will revolve around female inmates.