TV News Roundup: ‘Pose’ Season 2 Sets FX Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, the third season of “Sneaky Pete” sets a third season premiere date and Apple adds series regulars to Chris Evans’ “Defending Jacob.”

DATES

The ten-episode second season of “Pose” will debut on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Season 2 flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch. The series features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. The cast includes: Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

“Sneaky Pete” will return to Amazon Prime Video for a third season on May 10. The drama series revolves around con man Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi) who assumes the identity of his former cellmate Pete then lies his way into Pete’s estranged family to escape his past. The new season will see everyone entangled in Marius’ web of lies explore their identities and potentially lose themselves or their lives.

The drama-documentary “Under the Wire” has been acquired by Starz and will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film tells the true story of war correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy who were trapped in Homs, Syria, by a military assault. Colvin was killed in the attack, and Conroy and other journalists were eventually able to escape through an underground tunnel. The documentary features testimonies from Conroy and others involved recounting the story for the first time.

AMC Networks announced several premiere dates for several new and returning shows. Season Two of horror anthology “The Terror: Infamy” launches on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT; the sophomore season of “Lodge 49” will follow on Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT; the sketch comedy and musical show “Sherman’s Showcase” debuts on July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT; the Italian drama “The Name of the Rose” starring John Turturro premieres on May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT; the third season of “Rosehaven” launches on June 20 at midnight ET/11 p.m. CT; the true crime documentary “No One Saw A Thing” premieres on July 31 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

Lifetime will premiere “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story” on April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, along with a PSA in partnership with several youth adoption organizations. The original movie tells the true story of an African-American girl who navigates more than 30 foster homes before finding a home, but the family must go through a long legal battle to approve the adoption. On April 17 at the Los Angeles Film School, Lifetime and Better Youth will host a special screening of the movie with the cast for foster care children and their families.

CASTING

Netflix’s Spanglish dramedy “Gentefied” has found several members of its Latinx cast. Karrie Martin will play Ana Morales, a sarcastic queer artist; JJ Soria portrays Erik, a wisecracking high-school dropout; and Carlos Santos is Chris, a wannabe chef who is teased for acting like a white boy. The three characters are Mexican-American cousins, and Joaquín Cosio plays their grandfather Pop.

Apple has added several series regular to “Defending Jacob,” the drama series starring Chris Evans. Cherry Jones will play Joanna Klein, a defense lawyer, and Pablo Schreiber will portray Assistant District Attorney Neal Loguidice. Betty Gabriel is detective Paula Duffy and Sakina Jaffrey is County District Attorney Lynn Canavan. The series is based on the novel of the same name by William Landay and follows Andy Barber (Evans) as he deals with accusations that his 14-year-old son is a murderer.

EVENTS

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on The CW on Jan. 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET with Taye Diggs returning as host. The show will honor the best in cinematic, televised and streaming content, and will take place once again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

DEVELOPMENT

Dancing Ledge Productions have partnered with Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher novels, to produce “Lee Child: True Crimes.” The series will dramatize the stories of real-life heroes around the world who fight for justice and put their lives on the line. Child and the studio are currently discussing the project with potential showrunners to bring the series to market.