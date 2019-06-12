×
TV News Roundup: Epix Drops Official ‘Pennyworth’ Trailer (Watch)

Pennyworth Jack Bannon
CREDIT: Epix

In today’s roundup, Epix releases the official trailer for “Pennyworth” and LaLa Anthony will guest star in ABC’s “Reef Break.”

FIRST LOOKS

Epix has released the official trailer for “Pennyworth,” a drama focused on the origins of Bruce Wayne’s iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon. Premiering on July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series shows Batman’s father Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) meeting Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier, for the first time and hiring him as security in 1960’s London. Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Polly Walker and Emma Corrin round out the cast.

DATES

Netflix has announced the comedy “Family Reunion” starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Richard Roundtree and Loretta Devine will premiere on July 10. Creator Meg DeLoatch assembled an all-black writer’s room to create the multi-generational comedy that follows the McKellan family as they move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family. Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James make up the rest of the cast.

CASTING

LaLa Anthony will guest star on the ABC series “Reef Break,” which premieres on June 20 at 10 p.m. She will play Regina O’Casey, the stylish, hot-headed leader in charge of the O’Casey crime family while her older brother is in prison. The series follows Cat Chambers (Poppy Montgomery) as a former thief with a troubled past who becomes a fixer for the governor of a stunning Pacific Island paradise.

GREENLIGHTS

A&E will add 10 additional episodes to “Live Rescue,” the network’s newest documentary series that follows first responders putting their lives on the line across the country. New episodes will continue to air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

PROGRAMMING

Tell Me a Story” will return for a second season on CBS All Access and reimagine the stories of Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella as dark, psychological thrillers. Paul Wesley will return to the series and star as a struggling novelist named Tucker. CBS also revealed that each season will explore new fairy tales in an anthology structure.

SYNDICATION

The Game Show Network has partnered with Sony Pictures Television to bring the hit game show “America Says” to syndication nationwide. Fox, Sinclair, CBS, Cox Media, Tegna, Nexstar, Mission, Gray and Lockwood have all agreed to carry the program on their stations this fall. The 30-minute show pits two teams against each other to guess surveyed Americans’ responses to various questions, competing to win up to $15,000.

