TV News Roundup: Watch Hasan Minhaj Moderate ‘Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s TV news roundup, Variety has obtained an exclusive clip of FX’s “Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year,” an hour-long special moderated by Hasan Minhaj, and Rooster Teeth announces the return date for anime web series “RWBY.”

FX will air “Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year” on Sunday, July 7, and Variety has obtained an exclusive sneak peek at the hour-long special. In the special, Hasan Minhaj moderates in-depth discussions surrounding entertainment, documentaries and journalism, all themes recognized at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards. Panelists include Steve Canals, the co-creator and executive producer of “Pose”; ESPN investigator Paula Lavigne; Terence Nance, the creator of HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness”; and director/ writer Tracy Heather Strain. In the clip, Lavigne discusses her investigation into rape culture at Michigan State University, which earned her a Peabody in May. “What happened with the #MeToo movement was all of a sudden the world was paying attention,” she says. “It felt like it wasn’t just shouting in the dark.”

Volume 7 of the anime web-series “RWBY will return to Roster Teeth on Nov 7. In the newest installment, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang will work hard to bring the Relic of Knowledge to their home kingdom and fight to stop Salem’s forces.

  • Podcast: 'Apollo: Missions to the Moon'

    Listen: 'Apollo: Missions to the Moon' Director on Creating a Story from Archival Footage

    National Geographic’s “Apollo: Missions to the Moon” stands out of the crowd of 50th anniversary Apollo 11 documentaries, in that it crafts a narrative using only archival footage about multiple Apollo missions. Director and executive producer Tom Jennings spoke with Variety‘s “TV Take” podcast with executive editor of television Daniel Holloway about the documentary. Jennings [...]

  • Barbara Taylor Bradford and Robert Bradford

    Producer Robert Bradford Dies at 94

    Film and television producer Robert Bradford, novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford’s husband who shepherded adaptations of many of her books, died early Tuesday morning in New York’s Presbyterian Hospital following a stroke. He was 94. Badford played a large role in his wife’s work, producing nine of her books as miniseries and movies-of-the-week for NBC and [...]

  • Stranger Things

    The 'Stranger Things' Kids Are Getting Older — And That's a Good Thing (Column)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you’ve seen season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which premiered July 4 on Netflix. “Stranger Things” has been world-beatingly successful because of the kids at its center. And they’ve seemed, at times, to be the reason why its success might not be sustainable. When the sci-fi series emerged in the [...]

  • TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July

    TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fizzle for NBC

    The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” soared to the top of the ratings charts once again, however, the show didn’t sparkle quite as brightly as in previous years and was down 25% on 2018. NBC aired only the fireworks show, which drew a 0.9 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 5.89 [...]

  • Canal Plus

    Canal Plus to Cut Nearly 20% of Workforce in France

    Faced with the continued decline of its domestic subscriber base, Canal Plus is preparing to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of 500 jobs, according to reports. Contacted by Variety, Canal Plus was unavailable to confirm or comment. The news was first reported by the websites Les Jours and Satellifax. [...]

  • DWTS S24 Premiere Ratings

    BBC Studios Content Boss on Finding the Next Wave of Global Hits

    Almost a year into running BBC Studios Productions, a major part of Ralph Lee’s task is securing more third-party commissions and generating new breakout hits that can sit alongside “Doctor Who,” “Dancing With the Stars” and its other top performers. BBC Studios produces for British pubcaster the BBC, and now also for third parties. This [...]

