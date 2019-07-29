TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ Season 4 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix sets a premiere date for the fourth season of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” and Revry releases a trailer for a new series starring Laura Linney.

FIRST LOOKS

Revry has dropped the first trailer, obtained exclusively by Variety, for Laura Linney’s new series “Sink Sank Sunk.” The series follows Cooper (Will Seefried), a young gay recluse whose journey to complete his late-mother’s (Linney) passion project takes him into the unfamiliar waters of community, empathy, and romantic love.

DATES

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will return to Netflix Aug. 4. The upcoming fourth season of the variety show, in which Minhaj takes on the modern cultural and political landscape, will continue to feature comedic monologues and interviews with celebrity guests.

Season six of “Finding Your Roots,” will premiere Oct. 8 and air through Fall 2020 on PBS. The forthcoming season will feature 27 new guests including actor Jeffrey Wright, director Jordan Peele, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores their ancestry stories.

Investigation Discovery has announced an Aug. 28 premiere for the ninth and final season of “Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda.” The series follows the retired Colorado detective, who boasts a 92% solve rate, as he cracks open his old case files for viewers.

EVENTS

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Friends,” Warner Bros. has announced a “Friends” New York City pop-up experience to open in September. The immersive month-long event, which will include set re-creations, props, and costumes from the show, will take place at 76 Mercer St. (between Spring & Broome). Tickets go on sale Aug. 2.

CASTING

Tony Gonzalez, class of 2019 Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox NFL studio analyst, is the latest addition to the Fox Thursday pregame show lineup for the NFL’s upcoming 100th season. The former tight end joins Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long for the show’s Sept. 26 premiere.

EXECUTIVE

Stephanie Sy has joined PBS as a correspondent and anchor of “PBS NewsHour West” as part of the broadcaster’s most recent expansion. Sy comes from Yahoo News where she served as an anchor and correspondent. Additionally, Richard Coolidge, who has served as a senior content producer at “PBS NewsHour” since 2015, has been promoted to the role of senior producer of “PBS NewsHour West.” He will lead the editorial operation out of the new base Phoenix.