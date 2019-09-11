×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: OWN Sets ‘Super Soul Sunday’ Premiere Date

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oprah Winfrey
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, OWN’s Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday” premieres Sept. 15 and Boomerang teases its new animated series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”

FIRST LOOKS

Boomerang has released a sneak-peek of the Sept. 12 season premiere of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,featuring Kenan Thompson. The animated series follows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo as they partner with celebrity guests to solve mysteries. In celebration of Scooby’s 50th birthday, Boomerang will make every episode and film from the franchise available to stream free between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

DATES

OWN has announced that new episodes of its Emmy-winning series Super Soul Sunday will premiere Sept. 15. The Oprah Winfrey-hosted series will feature interviews with prominent guests such as bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, medical pioneer Dr. Dean Ornish, “Emily Doe” in the Stanford University sexual assault case Chanel Miller, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and more. In addition to the live broadcast, the interviews will also stream on Oprah’s Facebook page and will also be available on “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” podcast. 

On Sept. 19, ABC News will air “The Last Days of Phil Hartman, a two-hour special on the life and death of the beloved comedian who was tragically killed by his wife, Brynn Hartman, in 1998. The primetime news special will feature an exclusive interview with Hartman’s former brother-in-law Gregory Omdahl, never-before-seen interviews and exclusive Hartman home videos.

Related

EXECUTIVE 

BET Networks has tapped Amy DuBois Barnett to lead BET’s digital and social platforms as senior vice president and general manager. Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Barnett will oversee all digital content on BET’s non-linear platforms, in addition to leading BET’s social strategy, content development, social programming and digital business operations. Before joining BET, DuBois served as the CCO for the Grio, before which she was the editor-in-chief of “Ebony.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Oprah Winfrey

    TV News Roundup: OWN Sets 'Super Soul Sunday' Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, OWN’s Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday” premieres Sept. 15 and Boomerang teases its new animated series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” FIRST LOOKS Boomerang has released a sneak-peek of the Sept. 12 season premiere of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” featuring Kenan Thompson. The animated series follows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo [...]

  • Sterling K Brown The Fence

    Sterling K. Brown-Produced 'Washington Black' Series in Development at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sterling K. Brown and his Indian Meadows Productions banner have found a potential home for their “Washington Black” series, based on Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel. Hulu has given a script commitment plus penalty to the Brown-produced limited series, meaning the Disney-owned platform will be forced to pay a penalty if the project doesn’t go to pilot. [...]

  • Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop

    Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop Amateur Detective Drama at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    An amateur sleuth drama from Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain is in the works at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled one-hour project follows four women who, fed up with feeling unseen after a neighbor mysteriously disappears from their tranquil Florida community, band together to find her by turning their “invisibility” into a superpower to [...]

  • Jenna Fischer Angela Kinsey

    Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Team Up for 'The Office' Podcast

    It looks like Pam and Angela might be finally getting along. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who play Pam and Angela, respectively, in the famous NBC sitcom, have teamed up for an “Office”-related podcast. In “Office Ladies,” which premieres Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s comedy network Earwolf, the former “Office” stars and real-life best friends will [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Inks Deal With BBC for Daily International News Show

    Quibi, the short-form mobile TV and tech startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a deal with the BBC to produce daily international news programming. Earlier this summer, Quibi announced a similar pact with NBC News, for two daily shows. The announcement of the deal with BBC Global News comes after word of the departure of [...]

  • Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob

    Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star' at Fox

    Liv Tyler has been cast as the lead opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, Variety has confirmed. The new entry to the budding franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the [...]

  • Sean Hayes - Emmy Studio -

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division. The new initiative comes after Hazy Mill’s recent branch into branded content, winning awards for their Orbitz campaign, and partnering with other clients such as Lucasfilm, Amazon, Showtime, Starbucks, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, P&G, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad