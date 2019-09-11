TV News Roundup: OWN Sets ‘Super Soul Sunday’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, OWN’s Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday” premieres Sept. 15 and Boomerang teases its new animated series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”

FIRST LOOKS

Boomerang has released a sneak-peek of the Sept. 12 season premiere of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” featuring Kenan Thompson. The animated series follows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo as they partner with celebrity guests to solve mysteries. In celebration of Scooby’s 50th birthday, Boomerang will make every episode and film from the franchise available to stream free between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

DATES

OWN has announced that new episodes of its Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday” will premiere Sept. 15. The Oprah Winfrey-hosted series will feature interviews with prominent guests such as bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, medical pioneer Dr. Dean Ornish, “Emily Doe” in the Stanford University sexual assault case Chanel Miller, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and more. In addition to the live broadcast, the interviews will also stream on Oprah’s Facebook page and will also be available on “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” podcast.

On Sept. 19, ABC News will air “The Last Days of Phil Hartman,“ a two-hour special on the life and death of the beloved comedian who was tragically killed by his wife, Brynn Hartman, in 1998. The primetime news special will feature an exclusive interview with Hartman’s former brother-in-law Gregory Omdahl, never-before-seen interviews and exclusive Hartman home videos.

EXECUTIVE

BET Networks has tapped Amy DuBois Barnett to lead BET’s digital and social platforms as senior vice president and general manager. Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Barnett will oversee all digital content on BET’s non-linear platforms, in addition to leading BET’s social strategy, content development, social programming and digital business operations. Before joining BET, DuBois served as the CCO for the Grio, before which she was the editor-in-chief of “Ebony.”