TV News Roundup: Ovation Announces ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ Lineup

In today’s TV news roundup, Ovation announces its “Twelve Days of Christmas” programming lineup and Sony Pictures Television announced “The Good Dish.”

DATES

Ovation announced its “Twelve Days of Christmas” programming lineup will start Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. with “Eve’s Christmas.” The 13 nights of programming will feature modern classic holiday programming that also includes “An Accidental Christmas” on Dec. 10; “Christmas Caper” on Dec. 11; “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” on Dec. 12; “Chasing Christmas” on Dec. 13; “12 Dogs of Christmas” on Dec. 16; “His and Her Christmas” on Dec. 17; “A Very Murdoch Christmas” and “Crazy for Christmas” on Dec. 18; “A Christmas Grace” and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations’s” eighth season holiday special on Dec. 19; “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations’s”sixth season holiday special, “The Librarians’s” first and fourth season holiday episodes and “A Frosty Affair” on Dec. 20; “Deck The Halls” on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24; “Travel Man,” “Amazing Hotels’s” second season holiday episode, “Home for the Holidays” and encores of “No Reservations” and “The Librarians’s” holiday episodes on Dec. 24; and a special episode of “The Art of: Holidays,” along with “The Greatest Story Ever Told” and additional airings of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”and “Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 25.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi announced that it has green lit “Potty Talk” with fashion designer Alexander Wang. Viewers will follow host Wang into the bathroom stalls of the most sought-after entertainment events where he will talk with A-list celebrities about today’s fashion and pop culture. RadicalMedia produces “Potty Talk” with Wang, Frank Scherma, Jon Kamen, Todd Shemarya and Josh Harrison serving as executive producers.

PROGRAMMING

The creator of National Geographic TV Channel’s “Dog Whisperer” franchise Jim Milio announced that he will be presenting a completed two season package of his reality series “Dog Masters” in December. The show will feature Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” dog expert Laura Nativo and Alex Rossi. The show is produced and financed by Alliance Cinema.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News announced David Sloan has been promoted to senior executive producer of network primetime content. Sloan will work alongside the senior vice president of long form Beth Hoppe. Together they will oversee all ABC News primetime programming, which includes news specials, new series produced by ABC News and Lincoln Square Productions, and “What Would You Do?” His leadership role as the senior executive producer for “20/20” will continue in his new title.

SYNDICATION

Sony Pictures Television announced a new one-hour syndicated series entitled “The Good Dish.” In the series, hosts Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will provide recipes, everyday shortcuts and emerging trends that can bring families together and save them money. The series comes from Emmy award-winning executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader and ZoCo Prods.