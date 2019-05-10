TV News Roundup: ‘Our Cartoon President’ Welcomes Jonathan Van Ness in Exclusive Clip (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Variety has an exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere of “Our Cartoon President” on Showtime.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has an exclusive clip from the May 12 Season 2 premiere of the satirical animated series “Our Cartoon President” created by Stephen Colbert on Showtime. The clip also features a cameo by “Queer Eye” sensation Jonathan Van Ness while the politicians discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal policy.

DATES

Season three of the DreamWorks animated fantasy series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” will be available for streaming on Netflix on Aug. 2. Geena Davis will join the show in a recurring guest role as Huntara, the leader of the Crimson Waste who reluctantly helps the show’s heroes on a new quest. Davis joins the star-studded ensemble voice cast, comprised of Aimee Carrero, AJ Michalka, Karen Fukuhara, Lauren Ash, Marcus Scribner, Lorraine Toussaint, Vella Lovell, Reshma Shetty and Sandra Oh.

CASTING

Eric McCormack will play a recurring character named Professor Shinerock, an eccentric art professor who loves to challenge and inspire his students, in the third season of “Atypical” on Netflix. The actor currently stars in the revival of “Will & Grace.” “Atypical” is the coming-of-age story of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence.