×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: OWN Orders Celebrity Relationship Series ‘#LoveGoals’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oprah Winfrey during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa, . Winfrey on Thursday delivered a rousing tribute to Nelson Mandela, a century after he was bornOprah Winfrey, Soweto, South Africa - 29 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Themba Hadebe/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, OWN orders a new unscripted relationship series and Disney Channel orders new seasons of “The Owl House” and “Sydney to the Max.” 

DATES

ABC will live broadcast the “2020 NCAA Gymnastics Championship Final” on April 18. The semi finals will air the day before at 1 and 6 p.m. ET. ESPN networks will feature over 50 hours of gymnastics coverage during the 2020 session

DEVELOPMENT

OWN ordered an unscripted relationship series titled “#LoveGoals, premiering March 2020. In the series, Spirit, renowned family and relationship therapist, counsels five celebrity couples: Benzino and Althea Heart (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”); former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne Bowe with wife Theresa Bowe; Sundy Carter (“Basketball Wives”) with Breyon Williams; Dee Dee Roper of Salt-N-Pepa with Quenton Coleman; and Coolio with Mimi Ivey

Disney Channel ordered a second season of The Owl House ahead of the Jan. 10 series premiere. Created and executive-produced by Dana Terrace (“DuckTales”), the series follows teenaged mortal Luz (voiced by Sarah Nicole-Robles of “Boss Baby”) as she apprentices under a witch, Eda (voiced by Emmy Award-nominee Wendie Malick), in a magical realm. “The Owl House” will be on Disney Channel and DisneyNow. 

Disney Channel also ordered a third season of “Sydney to the Max” ahead of the 2020 Season 2 premiere. The series follows middle schooler Sydney who lives with her single father, Max, and her unconventional grandmother, Judy. The show is created and executive produced by “Frasier” showrunner Mark Reisman.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Endemol Shine North America named Scott Shillet as executive director of licensing. “I am thrilled to have Scott join me in building a world-class licensing team here at Endemol Shine. His vast experience in entertainment licensing, his passion for our properties and his deep relationships within our industry will make him an asset to the entire Endemol Shine Group global licensing team,” Amber Sheppo, senior vice president of licensing, said. Endemol Shine Group is behind global hit series like “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.” 

PBS promoted Susanne Simpson to executive producer of “Masterpiece. “It’s an incredible honor to be taking over a series with “Masterpiece”’s unique history — one that has created a devoted audience for British drama,” Simpson said. Additionally Rebecca Eaton has been promoted to executive-producer-at-large.  

More TV

  • Sean "Diddy" Combs Revolt TV

    Sean Combs Slams 'Illusion of Economic Inclusion' at Comcast Amid Byron Allen Fight

    Sean Combs has come out swinging against Comcast in a lengthy statement prompted by the cable giant’s legal battle with Entertainment Studios chief Byron Allen. Combs accused Comcast of maintaining “the illusion of economic inclusion” in its handling of a carriage agreement with Combs’ Revolt TV channel. Combs was critical of Comcast for failing to [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey during a tribute to

    TV News Roundup: OWN Orders Celebrity Relationship Series '#LoveGoals'

    In today’s TV news roundup, OWN orders a new unscripted relationship series and Disney Channel orders new seasons of “The Owl House” and “Sydney to the Max.”  DATES ABC will live broadcast the “2020 NCAA Gymnastics Championship Final” on April 18. The semi finals will air the day before at 1 and 6 p.m. ET. [...]

  • Sissy book cover

    Showtime to Develop Series Based on Jacob Tobia Memoir 'Sissy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime is developing a half-hour dramedy based on Jacob Tobia’s memoir, Variety has learned exclusively. Tobia is a non-binary LGBTQ rights activist, actor, producer, and author. Their memoir, “Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story,” was published earlier this year by Putnam Books at Penguin Random House. The series, currently titled “Sissy,” would follow Tobi Gibran, a non-binary college [...]

  • Invisible Stories from HBO Asia

    Singapore Festival: HBO Asia Tells ‘Invisible Stories’

    HBO Asia has expanded its burgeoning production slate with six-episode half-hour series “Invisible Stories.” The first two episodes of the show, “Lian” and “Chuan,” play at the Singapore International Film Festival on Nov. 28. The series is by writer and director Ler Jiyuan, who previously directed part of HBO Asia Original series “Grisse.” “Like 80% [...]

  • Jane Galloway Heitz

    'Glee' Actress Jane Galloway Heitz Dies at 78

    Jane Galloway Heitz, known for playing the character of Lillian Adler on “Glee,” has died, according to an obituary posted in the Chicago Tribune. She was 78. The actress only appeared in person twice on the Fox show, once in the pilot and on another occasion in 2015, as her character’s image appeared in a [...]

  • Days of Our Lives Bill Hayes

    'Days of Our Lives' Renewed for Season 56 at NBC

    Daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is nearing a deal for a renewal for a 56th season at NBC. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the deal for the new season is not done yet but all signs point to it being closed soon. The news comes less than two weeks [...]

  • Survivor

    'Survivor' Mishandling Sexual Harassment Is Irresponsible and Infuriating (Column)

    Watching the Nov. 20 episode of “Survivor,” you’d never know that the show’s currently muscling its way through one of the biggest, ugliest controversies of its 20-year run. There were no explicit mentions of the sexual harassment controversy that had swallowed the Nov. 13 merge episodes whole, giving the impression that the show would rather [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad