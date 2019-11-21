TV News Roundup: OWN Orders Celebrity Relationship Series ‘#LoveGoals’

In today’s TV news roundup, OWN orders a new unscripted relationship series and Disney Channel orders new seasons of “The Owl House” and “Sydney to the Max.”

DATES

ABC will live broadcast the “2020 NCAA Gymnastics Championship Final” on April 18. The semi finals will air the day before at 1 and 6 p.m. ET. ESPN networks will feature over 50 hours of gymnastics coverage during the 2020 session

DEVELOPMENT

OWN ordered an unscripted relationship series titled “#LoveGoals,” premiering March 2020. In the series, Spirit, renowned family and relationship therapist, counsels five celebrity couples: Benzino and Althea Heart (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”); former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne Bowe with wife Theresa Bowe; Sundy Carter (“Basketball Wives”) with Breyon Williams; Dee Dee Roper of Salt-N-Pepa with Quenton Coleman; and Coolio with Mimi Ivey.

Disney Channel ordered a second season of “The Owl House” ahead of the Jan. 10 series premiere. Created and executive-produced by Dana Terrace (“DuckTales”), the series follows teenaged mortal Luz (voiced by Sarah Nicole-Robles of “Boss Baby”) as she apprentices under a witch, Eda (voiced by Emmy Award-nominee Wendie Malick), in a magical realm. “The Owl House” will be on Disney Channel and DisneyNow.

Disney Channel also ordered a third season of “Sydney to the Max” ahead of the 2020 Season 2 premiere. The series follows middle schooler Sydney who lives with her single father, Max, and her unconventional grandmother, Judy. The show is created and executive produced by “Frasier” showrunner Mark Reisman.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Endemol Shine North America named Scott Shillet as executive director of licensing. “I am thrilled to have Scott join me in building a world-class licensing team here at Endemol Shine. His vast experience in entertainment licensing, his passion for our properties and his deep relationships within our industry will make him an asset to the entire Endemol Shine Group global licensing team,” Amber Sheppo, senior vice president of licensing, said. Endemol Shine Group is behind global hit series like “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.”

PBS promoted Susanne Simpson to executive producer of “Masterpiece.” “It’s an incredible honor to be taking over a series with “Masterpiece”’s unique history — one that has created a devoted audience for British drama,” Simpson said. Additionally Rebecca Eaton has been promoted to executive-producer-at-large.