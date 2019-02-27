×
TV News Roundup: ‘The OA’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer (Watch)

By

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the first look at “The OA: Part II,” and “The Tick” on Amazon gets a season two trailer.

CASTING

Joshua Orpin will star as Superboy, a.k.a. Conner Kent, in the upcoming second season of “Titans” on DC Universe. More of an angsty teen than a Man of Steel, Superboy will crash into the world of the fledgling superhero group in search of answers about his past. There, he’ll find an unlikely home with the Titans team and fellow heroes Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy and Raven.

CBS All Access has announced that Angus Macfadyen will join the second season of the period drama “Strange Angel” as the occultist Aleister Crowley. A man of mystery, he will seek Jack Parsons’ (Jack Reynor) military connections and push him to further wield his powers of magic and will.

“Bosch” star Titus Welliver will guest star in an upcoming episode of “Law & Order: SVU,” titled “Blackout” on Thursday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. He will play an NYPD attorney named Rob Miller. The episode will see Lt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) mount an internal investigation after defense attorney Nikki Staines (Callie Thorne) is raped following a police charity event.

RENEWALS

Cinemax has announced that British-American action series “Strike Back” has been renewed for a seventh and final season ahead of the season six finale in March. The final season will continue the adrenaline-pumping escapades of Section 20, the elite, covert special ops team, as they fight an international web of terrorist activity.

DATES

From executive producer Dick Wolf, a new original crime series titled “Murder for Hire” will debut on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen. The show will explore the dark world of contract killings, and each standalone episode will feature never-before-seen footage from undercover agents and their investigations.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has announced “The OA: Part II” will launch on March 22, more than two years after the original series premiered. In the official trailer for the follow-up, OA (Brit Marling) finds herself in a mysterious, new dimension, but one in which she is still Hap’s (Jason Isaacs) captive. Riz Ahmed, Paz Vega, Irene Jacob, Vincent Kartheiser and Sheila Vand will guest star in the new season of the sci-fi drama.

Amazon has released the official trailer for season two of the superhero series “The Tick,” premiering on April 5. The 10-episode sophomore season will see Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) teach Arthur (Griffin Newman) how to be his sidekick as the pair team up with fellow heroes to stop new and old villains. Alan Tudyk, Steven Ogg, John Hodgman, Marc Kudisch, Cle Bennett, Adam Henry Garcia and Julian Cihi join the new season.

Variety has the exclusive first look at the upcoming finale of ABC‘s family drama “A Million Little Things” airing on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. PT. In the clip, Delilah Dixon (Stéphanie Szostak) continues to search for answers about her husband’s mysterious suicide. She confronts a woman who appears to be Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo), one of the beneficiaries of a hidden life insurance policy taken out by her late husband.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has made three appointments to its executive team. Louis Santor has been made chief operating officer, Shannon Perry has been named senior vice president of reality and production services, and Adam Dunlap has been tapped as vice president of television development.

