TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'You' Season 2 Trailer

You Netflix Penn Badgley Season 1
CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for “You” Season 2 and Freeform drops new footage from Season 2 of “Good Trouble.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a second season trailer for You, starring Penn Badgley and premiering Dec. 26. Having relocated to Los Angeles, Season 2 finds Badgley’s Joe balancing being on the run from ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) and falling in love with, well, Love (Victoria Pedretti). James Scully (“Heathers”), Carmela Zumbado (“Need For Speed”), Jenna Ortega (“Jane The Virgin”) and Chris D’Elia (“The Good Doctor”) also star.

Netflix released the trailer for Kevin Hart‘s forthcoming docuseries Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, premiering Dec. 27. In the six-part series, Hart provides a behind-the-scenes look into his life over the past year, including fallout from his Academy Award controversy; marriage; and growing career.

Netflix released first look images for its upcoming comedy series “Medical Police, premiering Jan. 10. Starring Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel, the series is a followup to Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital.” This time their physician characters are stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil and double as secret government agents.

Medical PoliceMedical Police

Medical Police

Freeform released the trailer for the second half of Season 2 of Good Trouble,launching Jan. 15. Starring Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence as residents of The Coterie, an apartment building in Los Angeles, “Good Trouble” follows the professional and personal decisions of young adults and is a followup series to “The Fosters.”

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi greenlit a reboot of Nickelodeon‘s ’90s competition series “Legends of the Hidden Temple. “Bringing back ‘Legends’ for Quibi is a dream come true,” executive producer Scott A. Stone said. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.” Nickelodeon and Stone & Company produce.

HBO Max greenlit a new unscripted series, “12 Dates of Christmas. The series — set to debut next year — follows a cast of singles as they step into a real-life rom com with cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles and mistletoe kisses.

