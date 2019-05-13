×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer For Renee Zellweger-Led Thriller ‘What/If’ (Watch)

What | If renee zellweger netflix
CREDIT: Erik Voake/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix release the trailer for the thriller series starring Renee Zellweger, and Kerry Washington joins the cast of ABC’s live sitcom event “Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.” 

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix dropped a trailer for the upcoming neo-noir thriller “What/If,” starring Renee Zellweger. The show asks, “What if a mysterious stranger made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse?” The first season of the original series focuses on a mysterious woman’s lucrative, but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds. The series becomes available May 24.

Variety is featuring an exclusive clip of A&E’s upcoming show “The Employables.” The new docuseries follows job seekers with conditions such as autism or Tourette Syndrome, who get paired up with a specialist to navigate their search for employment. The series also features friends and family as they support the goals of their loved ones. The show premieres Wednesday, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

DATES

In the new season of the Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday,” Oprah Winfrey will interview David Brooks, Sister Joan Chittister, Father Richard Rohr, Elizabeth Gilbert and Dr. Edith Eva Ager. The interviews will also be available on “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” podcast the day after each air date. The first episode will air on Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Network.

CASTING

Kerry Washington joins the cast of ABC’s live sitcom event “Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’” This event will take viewers down memory lane, recreating an original episode from each of the shows. The program will tape in front of a studio audience and air live on Wednesday, May 22 at 9 p.m.

BEHIND THE SCENES

The Emmy-nominated writer/director of “Patrick Melrose,” Edward Berger, will direct the first three episodes and executive produce Showtime‘s new legal thriller “Your Honor.” The 10-episode series stars Bryan Cranston as a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

EVENTS

Variety is exclusively reporting that David Letterman will return to Netflix’s FYSEE space with his series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.” This year, he’ll sit down with actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover” film trilogy) for an in-depth conversation on Thursday, May 23.

