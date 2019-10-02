×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals Cast of New Series ‘Shadow and Bone’

Netflix announces Shadow and Bone Ensemble Cast
CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix reveals the ensemble cast for its forthcoming “Shadow and Bone” series and announces the departure of Allie Goss, vice president of original series.

CASTING –

Netflix has announced the cast for “Shadow and Bone,” a series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crow novels.” The cast includes: Ben Barnes (“Westworld”) as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter (“Pennyworth”) as Kaz Brekker , Jessie Mei Li (“Last Night in SoHo”) as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux (“Voyagers”) as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman (“The Outpost”) as Inej, and Kit Young (“Endeavour”) as Jesper Fahey. The series is produced by Eric Heisserer and directed by Lee Toland Krieger. It follows Alina (Li), a young soldier who uncovers a power that may unite her country as she battles dangerous forces that plot against her. Recurring actors include Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin and Simon Sears as Ivan. 

EXECUTIVE NEWS 

Allie Goss, vice president of original series at Netflix, is departing the streaming giant after 13 years, Variety has confirmed. She began with the company licensing content before making the move to the originals team in a business affairs capacity and then the creative side. During her time at Netflix, she worked on shows such as the six Marvel-Netflix shows, “The Crown,” and the recently-launched drama “Unbelievable.”

Topic Studios has named Quan Phung senior vice president of original series. Phung’s appointment marks Topic Studio’s relocation of its scripted television division from New York to Los Angeles. There, Phung will build a new scripted content team. He will report to Maria Zuckerman, executive vice president of Topic Studios. “Quan is a forward-thinking, savvy and highly respected veteran, and the depth of his experience and bold lens make him a perfect fit for us,” said Zuckerman. “With his excellent taste, stellar relationships, and proven track record of hit shows, we are thrilled to welcome him to the team to help lead our new push into original series.”

More TV

