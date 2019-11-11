×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘You’ Season 2 Premiere Date

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Giesbrecht/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock (10119189by)Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg'You' TV Show Season 1 - 2018A clever bookstore manager relies on his savvy Internet know-how to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him.
CREDIT: David Giesbrecht/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the second season premiere date for “You,” and Quibi has named six more cast members joining its upcoming series “The Now.” 

CASTING

Samantha RichelleArthur Acuña (“Princess and I”), Nonie Buencamino (“Sparks”) and Ces Quesada (“Invisible”) have been cast in WGN’s upcoming drama “Almost Paradise. The four members join previously announced lead cast member Christian Kane. Kane will portray Alex Walker, a former US DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, He now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel and gets his disability payments at the US Naval base. However, because the resort has attracted business from rich, powerful and sometimes criminal elites, the retired agent is forced back into the dangerous lifestyle. Richelle will portray Kai Mendoza, the youngest person to ever make the police force; Acuña will play “Ernesto Almares,” Kai’s partner and an integral part of the law enforcement team; Buencamino plays “Ike Ocampo,” Chief of the Cebu police department; and Quesada plays “Cory,” the manager of the hotel where Alex is staying. “Almost Paradise” is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen serve as co-showrunners as well as executive produce alongside Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah and Jimmy Tatro join Dave Franco in leading roles on Quibi’s upcoming comedy “The Now. Additionally, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang and Lex Scott Davis have joined the cast in recurring roles. Created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, the show will follow Ed Poole (Franco), who receives come clarity after a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future and he must learn how to live in the present. The series is currently in production.

DATES

You will return to Netflix with its second season Dec. 26. After an intense relationship resulting in the death of his latest girlfriend and the shocking return of his believed to be dead former girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), Season 2 follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he begins his life on the run from his past which leads him to his personal hell: Los Angeles. Also, in an unlikely turn of events, Joe finds himself falling in love with a new woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega and Chris D’Elia join the cast. Based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers. View the Season 2 key art below:

Michelle Wolf’s Netflix special “Joke Show” will premiere globally on Dec. 10, the streamer announced. In her follow up to her 2017 special “Nice Lady,” the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little “less” woke and more.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Skylar Henry has been named a D.C.-based correspondent for CBS Newspath, where he will cover the 2020 presidential race and other stories relating to U.S. politics. His appointment begins effective immediately. Prior to, Henry worked as a weekend anchor and reporter for WMAR-TV in Baltimore, MD for three years. Before leaving, he was promoted to the station’s investigative unit where he focused on long-form stories around cold-case files.

More TV

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets 'You' Season 2 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the second season premiere date for “You,” and Quibi has named six more cast members joining its upcoming series “The Now.”  CASTING Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña (“Princess and I”), Nonie Buencamino (“Sparks”) and Ces Quesada (“Invisible”) have been cast in WGN’s upcoming drama “Almost Paradise.” The four members join previously announced lead cast [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Continues to Slam Agencies Over Affiliate Ownership

    With the Writers Guild of America’s stalemate with talent agencies in its seventh month, the guild has doubled down on the issue of ownership of production. In a message to titled “The Truth About Agency Studios” sent to members Monday, the WGA’s negotiating committee blasted the leading agencies CAA, UTA and WME for owning the [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's

    ABC to Stop Using Live+Same Day Ratings

    ABC is set to become the second of the major networks to no longer use Live+Same Day figures to measure the performance of its shows (with the exception of live programming), according to an internal memo sent out by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. The move comes four years after Fox chose to do the [...]

  • HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE

    'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Cast Talks New Music (Watch)

    Disney has debuted a preview clip of the upcoming “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in which the cast discusses how the music of the original movies and 2019’s tunes combine to tell a new tale. Indeed, it’s the start of something new: instead of cheering on Troy Bolton and Gabriella, a next generation [...]

  • Facebook Stock

    PBS' 'Nightly Business Report' to Cease Production by Year End

    “Nightly Business Report,” the PBS program that started in 1979 and became TV’s longest-running business-news broadcast, is set to cease production by the end of the year. CNBC, which picked up production of the show in 2013, has decided to end its association with the show, according to people familiar with the matter. “NBR,” originally [...]

  • Rick Ludwin

    Rick Ludwin, NBC Late-Night Executive Who Backed 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 71

    Rick Ludwin, the longtime NBC executive who championed “Seinfeld” and worked in late-night from the Johnny Carson era through Jimmy Fallon, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 71. Ludwin was well-liked throughout the TV industry and was highly regarded as a student of the medium. He retired from NBC after 31 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad