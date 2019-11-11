TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘You’ Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the second season premiere date for “You,” and Quibi has named six more cast members joining its upcoming series “The Now.”

CASTING

Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña (“Princess and I”), Nonie Buencamino (“Sparks”) and Ces Quesada (“Invisible”) have been cast in WGN’s upcoming drama “Almost Paradise.” The four members join previously announced lead cast member Christian Kane. Kane will portray Alex Walker, a former US DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, He now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel and gets his disability payments at the US Naval base. However, because the resort has attracted business from rich, powerful and sometimes criminal elites, the retired agent is forced back into the dangerous lifestyle. Richelle will portray Kai Mendoza, the youngest person to ever make the police force; Acuña will play “Ernesto Almares,” Kai’s partner and an integral part of the law enforcement team; Buencamino plays “Ike Ocampo,” Chief of the Cebu police department; and Quesada plays “Cory,” the manager of the hotel where Alex is staying. “Almost Paradise” is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen serve as co-showrunners as well as executive produce alongside Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah and Jimmy Tatro join Dave Franco in leading roles on Quibi’s upcoming comedy “The Now.“ Additionally, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang and Lex Scott Davis have joined the cast in recurring roles. Created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, the show will follow Ed Poole (Franco), who receives come clarity after a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future and he must learn how to live in the present. The series is currently in production. andjoinin leading roles onupcoming comedyAdditionally,andhave joined the cast in recurring roles. Created byand, the show will follow Ed Poole (Franco), who receives come clarity after a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future and he must learn how to live in the present. The series is currently in production.

DATES

“You” will return to Netflix with its second season Dec. 26. After an intense relationship resulting in the death of his latest girlfriend and the shocking return of his believed to be dead former girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), Season 2 follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he begins his life on the run from his past which leads him to his personal hell: Los Angeles. Also, in an unlikely turn of events, Joe finds himself falling in love with a new woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega and Chris D’Elia join the cast. Based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers. View the Season 2 key art below:

Michelle Wolf’s Netflix special “Joke Show” will premiere globally on Dec. 10, the streamer announced. In her follow up to her 2017 special “Nice Lady,” the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little “less” woke and more.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Skylar Henry has been named a D.C.-based correspondent for CBS Newspath, where he will cover the 2020 presidential race and other stories relating to U.S. politics. His appointment begins effective immediately. Prior to, Henry worked as a weekend anchor and reporter for WMAR-TV in Baltimore, MD for three years. Before leaving, he was promoted to the station’s investigative unit where he focused on long-form stories around cold-case files.