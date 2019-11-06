TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Iliza Shlesinger’s ‘Unveiled’ Comedy Special

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix dropped the trailer for Iliza Shlesinger’s latest comedy special and ATX Television Festival announced its first wave of programming.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for Iliza Shlesinger‘s latest comedy special, “Unveiled,“ premiering Nov. 19. In the special, Shlesinger dishes newly-wed lifestyle, wedding planning and the dangers of a zombie bachelorette army. The special will be Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix original.

EVENTS

ATX Television Festival has announced its first wave of programming for its ninth year. Highlights include a 10-year reunion script reading and panel of “Parenthood” with executive producers Jason Katims and David Hudgins, Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter and Erika Christensen; a reunion of the writers behind “Justified” for the series premiere 10-year anniversary; and a retrospective look at HBO’s “Oz” with creator Tom Fontana. The festival takes place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Previous executive vice president of brand marketing of HBO Lucinda Martinez will now lead WarnerMedia Entertainment‘s multicultural marketing, brand and inclusion strategies. “Lucinda is a true innovator in this space who has spent most of her career at the forefront of the multicultural marketing evolution,” chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “Her keen understanding of what diverse audiences need and the value they bring is vital to our business and will strengthen our commitment to cultivating a brand that truly embodies inclusivity and representation in everything we do.” Martinez will report directly to CEO Chris Spadaccini.