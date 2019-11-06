×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Iliza Shlesinger’s ‘Unveiled’ Comedy Special

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Iliza ShlesingerGarden of Laughs Comedy Benefit, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 02 Apr 2019The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks, Inc. to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. The Foundation works with 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations, to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix dropped the trailer for Iliza Shlesinger’s latest comedy special and ATX Television Festival announced its first wave of programming. 

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for Iliza Shlesinger‘s latest comedy special, “Unveiled, premiering Nov. 19. In the special, Shlesinger dishes newly-wed lifestyle, wedding planning and the dangers of a zombie bachelorette army. The special will be Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix original.

EVENTS

ATX Television Festival has announced its first wave of programming for its ninth year. Highlights include a 10-year reunion script reading and panel of Parenthood with executive producers Jason Katims and David Hudgins, Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter and Erika Christensen; a reunion of the writers behind Justified for the series premiere 10-year anniversary; and a retrospective look at HBO’s “Oz” with creator Tom Fontana. The festival takes place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Previous executive vice president of brand marketing of HBO Lucinda Martinez will now lead WarnerMedia Entertainment‘s multicultural marketing, brand and inclusion strategies. “Lucinda is a true innovator in this space who has spent most of her career at the forefront of the multicultural marketing evolution,” chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “Her keen understanding of what diverse audiences need and the value they bring is vital to our business and will strengthen our commitment to cultivating a brand that truly embodies inclusivity and representation in everything we do.” Martinez will report directly to CEO Chris Spadaccini.

More TV

  • Iliza ShlesingerGarden of Laughs Comedy Benefit,

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Iliza Shlesinger's 'Unveiled' Comedy Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix dropped the trailer for Iliza Shlesinger’s latest comedy special and ATX Television Festival announced its first wave of programming.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the official trailer for Iliza Shlesinger‘s latest comedy special, “Unveiled,“ premiering Nov. 19. In the special, Shlesinger dishes newly-wed lifestyle, wedding planning and the dangers [...]

  • Austen EarlCBS 'Happy Together' TV show

    Fox Developing Multi-Cam Comedy From 'Happy Together' Creator

    “Happy Together” creator Austen Earl and writer Luke Cunningham have set up a project at Fox. The network has given a script commitment to “G-Men,” a multi-camera comedy from the pair that hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment. “G-Men” centers around two estranged brothers who both claim to be government agents despite [...]

  • Hot Snakes Names Colleen Conway Grogan

    Hot Snakes Names Colleen Conway Grogan SVP of Development

    Indie production company Hot Snakes Media, whose credits include TLC’s “Breaking Amish” and Animal Planet’s “Extinct Or Alive,” has tapped veteran media executive Colleen Conway Grogan as their senior vice president of development. Grogan will focus on expanding the company’s scripted and unscripted slates, as well as being involved in its efforts in podcasts and [...]

  • Revenge

    'Revenge' Sequel Series With Latinx Lead in Development at ABC

    ABC is in development on a follow up to the drama series “Revenge,” Variety has confirmed. The new project hails from “Revenge” creator Mike Kelley and original series writer Joe Fazzio. It is said to follow a young Latinx immigrant who is guided by an original series character as she arrives in Malibu to exact [...]

  • endemol shine logo

    Lacking 'Sustainable Growth,' Endemol Shine Closes Beijing Office

    Endemol Shine is closing its China-based production and development operations and turning instead towards a centralized licensing strategy driven by local agents on the ground, ContentAsia said Wednesday. The decision will impact its 12-person Beijing office, and the transition completed in the first half of next year. Despite a number of strong IP licensing deals “the [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corporation Sees Q1 Profit Dip, Even As Revenue Rises

    Fox Corporation said that profit in in the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 fell, even as the fees it collects from cable and satellite operators helped buoy the period. The New York owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said Wednesday that net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad