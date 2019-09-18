TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Raising Dion’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix releases “Raising Dion’s” trailer and announces a number of premiere dates for its original series.

DATES

Netflix announced the premiere dates for several of its new and returning original series: Season 2 of “Carmen Sandiego” will launch Oct. 1; Deon Cole’s standup special “Deon Cole: Cole Hearted” will launch Oct. 8; Season 2 of “Insatiable” will launch Oct. 11; and Chef David Chang’s food series “Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner” will launch Oct. 23.

Crackle announced that “Going From Broke,“ which will tackle the issue of America’s growing student loan debt, will premiere Oct. 17. The show is hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig, who, along with financial expert Danetha Doe, will go one-on-one with young people living in Los Angeles to change their habits, gain financial confidence and become the boss of their own lives. The show comes from executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Matador Content and Chicken Soup for the Soul Ent.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming drama series “Raising Dion.“ Produced by Michael B. Jordan, the series follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), a young mother who learns her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) has manifested several superhero-like abilities. “Raising Dion” will premiere Oct. 4. Watch the trailer below:

AMC released a sneak peek of “The Terror: Infamy” episode entitled “My Perfect World,” which Variety has obtained exclusively. Written by Danielle Roderick and Tony Tost, the episode explores the latest development with the Nakayamas who’ve been torn apart, and Chester (Derek Mio) searches for the person he believes he can help. Meanwhile, Amy (Miki Ishikawa) is forced to act after a tuberculosis outbreak in the community, struggling to choose between doing what she’s told and doing what’s right. The episode was directed by Meera Menon.

DEVELOPMENTS

Quibi announced the development of new thriller “Toys” from 101st Street Ent., James Patterson Ent. and CBS Television Studios. The series follows the story of a young woman who finds herself caught between the two worlds after DNA enhancements have resulted in a class conflict between “genetic elites” and “unaltered basics.” Based on his New York Times bestseller, James Patterson is set as an executive producer, along with Leopoldo Gout and Bill Robinson from James Patterson Ent., 101st Ent.’s Peter Lenkov, and Melinda Hsu Taylor (“Nancy Drew,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Lost”), who will also write.