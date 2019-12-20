TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Leslie Jones: Time Machine’ Special Date, Teaser

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the launch date and teaser for “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” and HBO announced the premiere date for “The Plot Against America.”

DATES

“High Maintenance” will return to HBO for Season 4 on Feb. 7. Created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, the show’s fourth season follows The Guy (Sinclair) back traversing the city on his bicycle, having said goodbye to last season’s RV. With a new friend by his side, The Guy drops in on a variety of customers whose disparate lives, jobs, identities and circumstances reveal the human connection that we all seek. Returning guest stars this season include Crystal Monee Hall, Heléne Yorke, Ken Leung, Julianna Luna Vasquez, Avery Monsen, Rob Morgan, Max Jenkins, Chris Roberti, Becca Blackwell, Chris McKinney and Birgit Huppuch. Ira Glass and his team at “This American Life” (Nick Kroll, Rebecca Hall, Larry Owens and Calvin Leon Smith) will be featured in the upcoming season as new guest stars. The series is executive produced by Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory.

“The Plot Against America” will premiere on March 16, HBO announced. Based on the novel of the same name by Phillip Roth, the six-part limited series depicts an alternate American history, told through the perspective of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism. Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and Jon Turturro round out the cast. The series is created by David Simon and Ed Burns. Simon and Burns also serve as executive producers alongside Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Netflix announced Leslie Jones‘s forthcoming comedy special, “Leslie Jones: Time Machine,” will stream Jan. 14. Directed by award winning directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the comedian, actress, and “Saturday Night Live” alum will impart a few words of wisdom in her Netflix standup as she shares her stories of wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Watch the teaser for the special below:

CASTINGS

Fox has announced the list of various celebrity appearances and musical acts taking place at this year’s “Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.” Joined by co-hosts Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski, three-time host Steve Harvey will bring in the new year with the help of headliner LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip; Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance; and other performances by The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, the Killers and more. Additionally, the New Year’s special will include celebrity cameo appearances by Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, who will participate in an exclusive WWE match.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for “Little America,“ which you can watch below. Inspired by the true stories in Epic Magazine, the new series brings life to the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. Lee Eisenberg serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner alongside Sian Heder (“Tallulah,” “Orange Is the New Black”). “Little America” is also executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang (“Master of None,” “Parks and Recreation”), Heder, Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), Joshua Davis (“Spare Parts”) and Arthur Spector (“The Shack”). Zachary Quinto, Haaz Sleiman, Mélanie Laurent, Shaun Toub, Conphidance and Sherlilyn Fenn star in the show, premiering Jan. 17.

Netflix debuted the official trailer for “Medical Police.“ Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel play two American physicians stationed in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus in this series created by team behind “Childrens Hospital.” They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak. Sarayu Blue, Rob Corddry, Malin Akerman, Ken Marino and Lake Bell are also among the cast. Jason Schwartzman and Fred Melamed, among others, will appear as guest stars. Co-creators Corddry Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain serve as executive producers and writers, respectively. “Medical Police” launches Jan. 10.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Court TV has promoted veteran crime and justice reporter Ted Rowlands to network anchor, effective immediately. Previously, Rowlands served as a field producer and reporter for the new Court TV since its launch in May of this year. Prior to his joining the Court TV team, he worked for ABC News, CNN and in local television, as well as serving as a contributor on crime documentaries produced by ABC, the BBC, Discovery ID and Turner Broadcasting. Rowlands joins Vinnie Politan, Seema Iyer and Julie Grant managing the network’s anchor desk based at Court TV’s headquarters in Atlanta, Ga.