TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Kenya Barris’ ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for “Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show” and the CW releases its 2020 midseason premiere dates.

BEHIND THE SCENES

“The Bold Type” actor Melora Hardin is set to make her television directorial debut with an episode of Season 4 of the Freeform drama, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode sees its protagonists stuck inside with friends and foes during a storm. As the weather worsens outside, the women have to think outsode of the box to find new ways to solve brewing problems. The fourth season of “The Bold Type” will return Jan. 23. Hardin is repped by Paul Kohner Agency, Framework Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.

CASTING

HBO Max announced “Ballers” actor Griffin Matthews is joining the cast of dark comedy titled, “The Flight Attendant.“ Matthews will play Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) friend and co-worker, Shane. When Cassie’s life starts to unravel, Matthew’s Shane will have to deal with the consequences.

RENEWALS

WE tv announced that it renewed “Growing Up Hip Hop” for a fifth season scheduled to premiere on Dec. 5. The 13-episode season will continue telling the story of the next generation of hip hop royalty as they pursue success outside of their famous family ties. The series is produced by Entertainment One and Datari Turner Productions. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell executive producer for WE tv.

DATES

The CW announced its 2020 midseason premiere and a couple of key finale dates. The fifth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will premiere first on Jan. 21; the new series inspired by the Archie Comics universe, “Katy Keene,“ will premiere on Feb. 6. On Mar. 16 “Supernatural” moves to Monday nights at 8 p.m., paired with the season premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico.” “Supernatural” will conclude its 15 season journey on May 18. Additionally, “Arrow” will sign off on Jan. 28 with a special two-hour, back-to-back episode block, while the season finales of “All American” and “Black Lightning” are set for Mar. 9.

Netflix announced Kenya Barris’ new comedy “Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show” will launch globally on Dec. 6. The series comes from Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society and will star members of the Eponymous Drop performing sketches that explore pop culture and social issues related to the Black experience. Barris executive produces the series alongside showrunner Daniel Powell (“Inside Amy Schumer”) and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.

USA Network announced the series premiere date for its adaptation of “Dare Me”: Dec. 29. Based on Megan Abbott‘s novel, the series stars Herizen Guardiola (“The Get Down”) and Marlo Kelly (“Home & Away”) as two best friends forced to endure the brutal world of competitive cheerleading while dealing with the effects of a shocking crime that rocks their small town. Abbott serves as writer and executive producer on the show, which comes from UCP in association with Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo of Film 44. Other executive producers are Sarah Condon, Karen Rosenfelt and Gina Fattore. Steph Green directed and served as executive producer on the pilot. Netflix co-produced the show and has first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.