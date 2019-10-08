×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ Premiere Date

By

Green-Eggs-and-Ham-Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has announced the premiere date for “Green Eggs and Ham” and Thinkfactory has partnered with WWE studios to produce a new reality show starring the WWE star Big Show

DATES

Green Eggs and Ham will premiere on Netflix Nov. 8. Created by Jared Stern (“The Lego Batman Movie”), the series brings the world of Dr. Seuss to life as it follows Sam, Guy and the Chickeraffe as its main characters. Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs and Adam Devine will voice the various characters in the animated show.

DEVELOPMENTS 

Thinkfactory Media and WWE Studios announced a partnership to produce a new reality program entitled Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad. Each episode will feature WWE star Big Show venturing to a new exotic area, where he’ll team up with a local guide and dive head first into a native mystery or legend. Navigating the difficulty of travel (at seven feet tall) and the extreme, sometimes awkward situations he encounters with his signature self-deprecating sense of humor, Big Show will do whatever it takes to unearth every quirky and shocking detail during his adventures into the bizarre.

PROGRAMMING

Comedy Central announced a standup special with “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” correspondent Michael Kosta. The one-hour special will be his first and will tape at Detroit’s Gem Theatre, with eyes on a spring 2020 premiere.

 

