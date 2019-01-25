×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops First ‘Umbrella Academy’ Trailer (Watch)

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” releases its official trailer, and Kate Beckinsale’s new drama unveils the premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Umbrella Academy,” which premieres globally Feb. 15. The series centers on six superhero siblings who come together to solve the mystery surrounding their adoptive father’s death. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper, and more, and is based on the comic book series created and written by former My Chemical Romance lead vocalist, Gerard Way. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

The Amazon Prime original series “The Widow,” starring Kate Beckinsale, premieres Friday, March 1. The drama follows Beckinsale’s Georgia Wells as she comes out of her reclusive life when her husband whom she thought was dead appears in a news report. Her quest leads her to a volatile region in the Democratic Republic of Congo where Will’s plane crashed. Watch the trailer below.

NBC will launch the midseason comedy “Abby’s” on Thursday, March 28 at 9:30 p.m. The 10-episode series will see bar owner Abby’s (Natalie Morales) world shaken when new landlord Bill (Nelson Franklin) forces her to make changes in order to keep the unlicensed, makeshift establishment open.

RENEWALS

Netflix’s animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” has been renewed for Season 2. The reboot of the popular ’80s children’s TV show premiered Nov. 13, and follows heroine She-Ra as she leads magical princesses to defeat the evil Hordak. The voice cast includes Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, and Marcus Scribner.

Related

CASTING

CBS has announced the experts from 38 different countries who will join American judges Drew BarrymoreRuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill to determine via vote who wins the new global competition series “The World’s Best.” Hosted by James Corden, the series features elite acts from around the world competing for a $1 million prize. The international experts include telenova star and singer Patricia Manterola from Mexico, Bollywood choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan of India, vocal coach Zoë Tyler from the UK, and more. The show premieres Feb. 3, following Super Bowl LIII.

EXECUTIVE NEWS 

The CEO of Monami EntertainmentMona Scott-Young, has added to her executive team that will lead the Monami Productions company. Havva Eisenbaum, head of unscripted programming, and Lamar Chase, VP of development and scripted, are joined by industry veteran Michael Lang as SVP of programming and production. Lang, Eisenbaum, and Chase report to Scott-Young and are based in the company’s newly expanded Beverly Hills offices.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More TV

  • THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops First 'Umbrella Academy' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” releases its official trailer, and Kate Beckinsale’s new drama unveils the premiere date. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Umbrella Academy,” which premieres globally Feb. 15. The series centers on six superhero siblings who come together to solve the mystery surrounding their adoptive father’s death. It [...]

  • Fox Orders Comedy Pilots From Lon

    Fox Orders Comedy Pilots From Lon Zimmet, Billy Finnegan

    Fox has given out pilot orders to projects that hail from Lon Zimmet and Billy Finnegan.  20th Century Fox Television will produce both projects. The Finnegan project is a single-camera comedy currently titled “Richard Lovely.” It follows the title character, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but [...]

  • 'The Real Bros of Simi Valley'

    'Real Housewives' and SoCal Millennials Inspired 'The Real Bros of Simi Valley'

    After creating “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” for his YouTube channel, LifeAccordingToJimmy, star Jimmy Tatro wanted to go bigger and better for the sophomore season. “Season 1 was able to live on YouTube because I financed it and we just did it,” Tatro tells Variety. “Season 2, I wasn’t really interested in losing that much [...]

  • NBC Orders Another Pilot for Multi-Cam

    NBC Orders Another Pilot for Multi-Cam Comedy 'Friends-in-Law'

    NBC is taking another pass at the multi-camera comedy “Friends-in-Law.” The broadcaster has ordered a new pilot for the comedy series after passing on the pilot they ordered last season. In the series, Brian and Jake are polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends decide to get [...]

  • James Frawley Obit

    James Frawley, Director of 'The Monkees,' 'The Muppet Movie,' Dies at 82

    James Frawley, a prolific filmmaker who won an Emmy for directing the first episode of “The Monkees” and helmed “The Muppet Movie,” died Jan. 22 at his home in Indian Wells, Calif. He was 82. His wife, Cynthia Frawley, told Variety that her husband died following a heart attack. Born on Sept. 29, 1936, in [...]

  • Rosario Dawson CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals,

    USA Network Orders 'Briarpatch' Starring Rosario Dawson to Series

    USA Network has given a series order to the anthology drama “Briarpatch” starring Rosario Dawson, Variety has learned. The first season is based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name. It follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search [...]

  • ABC's 'A Million Little Things' With

    Ad Buy Helps Garnish ABC's 'A Million Little Things' With Salad Dressing

    When ABC drama “A Million Little Things” airs this evening, it may come with a little added flavor. The newest commercial for Hidden Valley Ranch dressing will appear not only in a commercial break during Thursday night’s broadcast of the program, but in the show itself. Romany Malco’s character Rome Howard will be seen pitching [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad