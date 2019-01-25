TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops First ‘Umbrella Academy’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” releases its official trailer, and Kate Beckinsale’s new drama unveils the premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Umbrella Academy,” which premieres globally Feb. 15. The series centers on six superhero siblings who come together to solve the mystery surrounding their adoptive father’s death. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper, and more, and is based on the comic book series created and written by former My Chemical Romance lead vocalist, Gerard Way. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

The Amazon Prime original series “The Widow,” starring Kate Beckinsale, premieres Friday, March 1. The drama follows Beckinsale’s Georgia Wells as she comes out of her reclusive life when her husband whom she thought was dead appears in a news report. Her quest leads her to a volatile region in the Democratic Republic of Congo where Will’s plane crashed. Watch the trailer below.

NBC will launch the midseason comedy “Abby’s” on Thursday, March 28 at 9:30 p.m. The 10-episode series will see bar owner Abby’s (Natalie Morales) world shaken when new landlord Bill (Nelson Franklin) forces her to make changes in order to keep the unlicensed, makeshift establishment open.

RENEWALS

Netflix’s animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” has been renewed for Season 2. The reboot of the popular ’80s children’s TV show premiered Nov. 13, and follows heroine She-Ra as she leads magical princesses to defeat the evil Hordak. The voice cast includes Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, and Marcus Scribner.

CASTING

CBS has announced the experts from 38 different countries who will join American judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill to determine via vote who wins the new global competition series “The World’s Best.” Hosted by James Corden, the series features elite acts from around the world competing for a $1 million prize. The international experts include telenova star and singer Patricia Manterola from Mexico, Bollywood choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan of India, vocal coach Zoë Tyler from the UK, and more. The show premieres Feb. 3, following Super Bowl LIII.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The CEO of Monami Entertainment, Mona Scott-Young, has added to her executive team that will lead the Monami Productions company. Havva Eisenbaum, head of unscripted programming, and Lamar Chase, VP of development and scripted, are joined by industry veteran Michael Lang as SVP of programming and production. Lang, Eisenbaum, and Chase report to Scott-Young and are based in the company’s newly expanded Beverly Hills offices.