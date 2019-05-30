×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops ‘Dark Crystal’ Series Trailer (Watch)

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE
CREDIT: Kevin Baker / Netflix

In today’s roundup, Disney renews “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for a third season and Netflix releases the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which premieres on the streamer August 30. Based on Jim Henson’s 1982 feature film, the 10-episode adaptation is set ten years prior to the movie’s epic events.

The story centers around three Gelfling heroes — voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel — who set out on a long journey to save their world.

PROGRAMMING

MTV’s newest season of its unscripted series “Are You the One?” will be the first reality dating competition to include a sexually fluid cast. Premiering June 26, host Terrence J. will travel to Hawaii with 16 single contestants hoping to find their “match,” with winning couples splitting a $1 million prize.

CASTING

Related

David Arquette (“Scream”) Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Lucifer”) and Dana Gould (“The Simpsons”) have all joined Shudder’s upcomingCreepshow anthology series. The AMC streaming service also announced that Tom Savini will return to the franchise to direct an episode which will be an adaptation of Joe Hill’s story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain.”

Arquette will star in an episode about leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation before getting a taste of their own medicine, while Helfer will star in one about a powerful woman who denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout, and finally Gould will feature in an episode about a man who considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

RENEWALS

Disney has renewed its animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for a third season, set for a spring 2020 premiere. Starring Robbie Daymond as Peter Parker, opposite Scott Menville (“Teen Titans”) and Nadji Jeter, the new season is titled “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” and will see Spider-Man reach his breaking point after receiving an earth-shattering threat from Venom.

INITIATIVES

Fox Television Stations has joined the Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN) Alliance, becoming the first major television broadcaster to join the coalition. As a member, Fox will help other broadcasters, consumer electronics makers, and tech companies develop an advanced emergency messaging capability for public safety.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • Nate Bargatze Jerrod Charmichael

    ABC Orders Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot From Nate Bargatze, Jerrod Carmichael

    ABC has formally ordered a pilot for the comedy series based on the life of comedian Nate Bargatze, Variety has learned. The untitled multi-cam project was originally set up with a put pilot commitment at Fox before moving to ABC last year. Bargatze will star in the series in addition to writing and executive producing. The [...]

  • BTF Pink Unit

    BTF Media Launches BTF Pink Unit

    In a clear nod to the neo-feminist movement spurred by current #metoo activism, Miami-based BTF Media has launched a new development and production arm to be 100% led by women. The new division, BTF Pink Unit, aims to foster gender parity and bolster more women in the audiovisual sector. BTF Media is best known for [...]

  • THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'Dark Crystal' Series Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Disney renews “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for a third season and Netflix releases the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which premieres on the streamer August 30. Based on Jim [...]

  • Larry Wilmore

    Larry Wilmore Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Larry Wilmore is departing ABC Studios for a new, multi-year overall deal with Universal Television. Wilmore and his Wilmore Films banner will now be based at UTV, with Candace Rodney, vice president of development for Wilmore films, also making the move. “The number of successful shows that Larry has had a hand in launching is [...]

  • Jeff Glor attends the 2019 White

    Jeff Glor Will Co-Host Saturday ‘CBS This Morning’

    Jeff Glor is moving to morning news from evening news at CBS. CBS News said Thursday that Glor, recently moved off a stint of “CBS Evening News,” would take up duties as co-host of the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning” abd also serve as a special correspondent. He will start the new morning assignment [...]

  • Lena Waithe Jason Mitchell "The Chi"

    Lena Waithe on Jason Mitchell Allegations: 'I Wish I Would’ve Handled It Differently'

    “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe explained her response to the Jason Mitchell misconduct allegations in an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday. Mitchell was fired from “The Chi” after harassment allegations from showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and co-star Tiffany Boone. The actor was also fired from the Netflix film “Desperados,” in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad