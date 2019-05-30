TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops ‘Dark Crystal’ Series Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Disney renews “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for a third season and Netflix releases the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which premieres on the streamer August 30. Based on Jim Henson’s 1982 feature film, the 10-episode adaptation is set ten years prior to the movie’s epic events.

The story centers around three Gelfling heroes — voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel — who set out on a long journey to save their world.

PROGRAMMING

MTV’s newest season of its unscripted series “Are You the One?” will be the first reality dating competition to include a sexually fluid cast. Premiering June 26, host Terrence J. will travel to Hawaii with 16 single contestants hoping to find their “match,” with winning couples splitting a $1 million prize.

CASTING

David Arquette (“Scream”) Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Lucifer”) and Dana Gould (“The Simpsons”) have all joined Shudder’s upcoming “Creepshow” anthology series. The AMC streaming service also announced that Tom Savini will return to the franchise to direct an episode which will be an adaptation of Joe Hill’s story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain.”

Arquette will star in an episode about leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation before getting a taste of their own medicine, while Helfer will star in one about a powerful woman who denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout, and finally Gould will feature in an episode about a man who considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

RENEWALS

Disney has renewed its animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for a third season, set for a spring 2020 premiere. Starring Robbie Daymond as Peter Parker, opposite Scott Menville (“Teen Titans”) and Nadji Jeter, the new season is titled “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” and will see Spider-Man reach his breaking point after receiving an earth-shattering threat from Venom.

INITIATIVES

Fox Television Stations has joined the Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN) Alliance, becoming the first major television broadcaster to join the coalition. As a member, Fox will help other broadcasters, consumer electronics makers, and tech companies develop an advanced emergency messaging capability for public safety.