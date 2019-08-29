×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Disenchantment Part Two’ Trailer (Watch)

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disenchantment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu announces the premiere date for season two of “Castle Rock” and Netflix reveals the first look at “Disenchantment Part Two.”

DATES

Season two of Castle Rock is slated to premiere Oct. 23, Hulu announced Thursday. The latest season of the psychological horror series will detail the budding feud between warring clans that peaks when Stephen King’s hellish psychopathic nurse Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

FXX has set the date of Sept. 25 for the premiere of “Cake,” its half-hour comedy block of shorts featuring diverse, thought-provoking and authentic narratives from both veteran and new storytellers. The network also unveiled the first trailer for the live action and animated short-form comedy series.

“Outlander” season five will premiere Feb. 16, 2020 on Starz. Based on “The Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon, the latest season will focus on the Frasers as they fight for their family and their home on Fraser’s Ridge. In addition to the premiere date, Starz also announced the show’s cast, including Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan LaCroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy, David Berry, as well as Gabaldon, will speak at a panel event at New York Comic Con Oct. 5 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

FIRST LOOKS

Related

Netflix has debuted the first look at Disenchantment Part Two,” the second installment of Matt Groening’s satirical animated fantasy. Picking up where the creators left off, part two will continue to follow young princess Bean and her personal demon Luci as they take on ogres, sprites, imps, trolls, harpies, and walruses. Additionally, the latest chapter promises to answer if viewers have seen the last of princess Bean’s elf companion Elfo. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon, “Disenchantment Part Two” launches Sept. 20.

The first trailer for Netflix‘s newest limited series “The I-Land” has surfaced. Starring Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth, and Alex Pettyfer among others, the series follows ten people who wake up on an island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. After the band of strangers realize the island isn’t what it seems, they’re forced to overcome its psychological and physical challenges. “The I-Land” is scheduled for a Sept. 12 debut.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer

    Former ProSieben Acquisitions Chief Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer Constantin Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rüdiger Böss, for over a decade one of the best-known and liked acquisitions executives in the international television business, is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor — responsible for the hugely successful “Resident Evil” franchise — and an increasingly important producer of international TV series. Until last year, Böss served [...]

  • Disney Layoffs Affect National Geographic

    Disney Layoffs Affect National Geographic

    Walt Disney has laid off employees of the National Geographic unit it acquired from the former 21st Century Fox, according to two people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to more fully combine the companies it purchased with its existing business. As many as 70 to 80 National Geographic employees could be affected, according [...]

  • Walt Disney HQ LA

    Disney Layoffs Hit Nearly 60 in Media Distribution Division

    In the further wake of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment portfolio, Disney has laid off nearly 60 employees, Variety has learned, within its Media Distribution division, impacting those within both Disney and Fox. Counted among those layoffs are 20th Century Fox TV Distribution’s worldwide marketing executive vice president Greg Drebin and 20th Century [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    AT&T, Nexstar End Blackout, Strike New Carriage Deal

    AT&T and TV-station owner Nexstar Media are connected once again, The two companies, which have been at odds since early July over a carriage deal that affected around 120 different affiliates of big networks, said they had come to terms on a new multi-year deal that will put Nexstar stations back on AT&T’s DirecTV satellite, [...]

  • American Princess Review

    'American Princess' Canceled After One Season at Lifetime

    Lifetime has no more scripted content left on its slate. The network has canceled “American Princess” after a single season which, coupled with “You” season 2 moving to Netflix and “UnReal” season 4 moving to Hulu, means its slate is now entirely made up of TV movies and docuseries. “American Princess” hailed from Jamie Denbo [...]

  • New York Yankees

    Disney Sells Its Last Regional Sports Network to Sinclair, Yankees, Amazon

    Walt Disney Co. has sold its stake in a regional sports outlet devoted to New York Yankees baseball, effectively ridding itself of a passel of TV-sports properties it acquired as part of its recent $71.3 billion buy of the bulk of 21st Century Fox. Disney said Thursday that it sold its 80% interest in YES [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad