TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Disenchantment Part Two’ Trailer (Watch)

DATES

Season two of “Castle Rock” is slated to premiere Oct. 23, Hulu announced Thursday. The latest season of the psychological horror series will detail the budding feud between warring clans that peaks when Stephen King’s hellish psychopathic nurse Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

FXX has set the date of Sept. 25 for the premiere of “Cake,” its half-hour comedy block of shorts featuring diverse, thought-provoking and authentic narratives from both veteran and new storytellers. The network also unveiled the first trailer for the live action and animated short-form comedy series.

“Outlander” season five will premiere Feb. 16, 2020 on Starz. Based on “The Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon, the latest season will focus on the Frasers as they fight for their family and their home on Fraser’s Ridge. In addition to the premiere date, Starz also announced the show’s cast, including Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan LaCroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy, David Berry, as well as Gabaldon, will speak at a panel event at New York Comic Con Oct. 5 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has debuted the first look at “Disenchantment Part Two,” the second installment of Matt Groening’s satirical animated fantasy. Picking up where the creators left off, part two will continue to follow young princess Bean and her personal demon Luci as they take on ogres, sprites, imps, trolls, harpies, and walruses. Additionally, the latest chapter promises to answer if viewers have seen the last of princess Bean’s elf companion Elfo. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon, “Disenchantment Part Two” launches Sept. 20.

The first trailer for Netflix‘s newest limited series “The I-Land” has surfaced. Starring Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth, and Alex Pettyfer among others, the series follows ten people who wake up on an island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. After the band of strangers realize the island isn’t what it seems, they’re forced to overcome its psychological and physical challenges. “The I-Land” is scheduled for a Sept. 12 debut.