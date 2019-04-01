TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer for Christina Applegate’s ‘Dead to Me’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for the dark comedy “Dead to Me,” and John Barrowman joins The CW’s “Glamorous.”

DATES

Netflix has revealed the premiere date and official trailer for “Dead to Me,” a new dark comedy series starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Ed Asner and Brandon Scott. Jen (Applegate) is a widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and she befriends Judy (Cardellini) while grieving, but she soon learns Judy has some secrets of her own. The series launches on May 3.

NBC has locked in several premiere dates for its new and returning summer series. “The InBetween” stars Harriet Dyer as Cassie Bedford, a woman who helps detectives solve crimes using her strange ability to see visions of the past or future. The show will premiere on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new season of the game show “The Wall” will debut on June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT; “Dateline NBC” will return on June 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT; and Jane Lynch’s “Hollywood Game Night” comes back on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

CASTING

“Arrow” star John Barrowman will have a recurring role on the upcoming CW pilot “Glamorous,” starring Brooke Shields and Ben J. Pierce. The pilot, which hails from Damon Wayans Jr.’s Two Shakes Entertainment and has Eva Longoria slated to direct, follows gender-nonconforming student Marco (Pierce) who lands the gig of a lifetime as an intern at a cosmetics company. Barrowman will play Lawrence, the head of product development at Glamorous Cosmetics who has been instrumental in building the brand since its inception. He is repped by APA and Link Entertainment.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Christina Kolbjornsen has been tapped as the Senior Vice President of Corporate and External Affairs at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. In her new position, she will oversee public affairs, corporate social responsibility, community engagement and partnerships for the media company. Previously, she served as the SVP, Head of Segments and Marketing Communications at Wells Fargo.