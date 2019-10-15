TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Holiday Programming Release Dates

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere dates for its upcoming holiday programming and the CW renewed “The Outpost.”

DATES

Netflix has announced the release dates for all of its upcoming holiday series and films. Beginning Nov. 1, the streaming service will kick off the holiday season with “Holiday in the Wild” starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe. Other Netflix original titles include “Let it Snow” starring Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana and Joan Cusack, premiering Nov. 8; “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2″ premiering Nov. 8; “Klaus “ starring J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald and Will Sasso, premiering Nov. 15; “The Knight Before Christmas” starring Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Harry Jarvis, Mimi Gianopulos and Ella Kenion, premiering Nov. 21; “Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2” premiering Nov. 22; “Super Monsters Save Christmas” premiering Nov. 26; “True: Winter Wishes” premiering Nov. 26; “Holiday Rush” starring Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love, Tamala Jones, Deon Cole, LaLa Anthony, Roscoe Orman and Amarr M. Wooten, premiering Nov. 28; “Merry Happy Whatever” starring Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho, Ashley Tisdale, Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter, premiering Nov. 28; “Sugar Rush Christmas” premiering Nov. 29; “Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)” premiering Dec. 2; “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby”starring Rose McIver, Ben Lamb and Alice Krige, premiering Dec. 5; “Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas” premiering Dec. 6; “Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)” premiering Dec. 6; “A Family Reunion Christmas” premiering Dec. 9; and “Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)” premiering Dec. 30.

CBS All Access’ “No Activity” will return with Season 3 Nov. 21,the digital streamer announced. The latest installment in the comedy will follow detectives Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice (Amy Sedaris) and Fatima (Sunita Mani) in dispatch. The new season features guest stars including Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Jason Mantzoukas, Dylan McDermott, Paula Pell and J.K. Simmons.

RENEWALS

Following its acquisition from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, the CW has picked up “The Outpost” for a third season. Starring Jessica Green (“Ash vs. Evil Dead”), Jake Stormoen (“Extinct”), Imogen Waterhouse (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Anand Deasi-Barochia (“Emmerdale”), the series is executive produced by Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson, Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media join as producers. Season 3 is expected to premiere in summer 2020.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted the official trailer for Arsenio Hall‘s upcoming comedy stand-up special titled “Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy.“ The latest special from the comedian features his thoughts on standup in today’s political climate, “Coming to America,” winning “The Celebrity Apprentice” and his favorite drug, among other topics. “Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy” launches globally on Netflix Oct. 29.