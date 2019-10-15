×

TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Holiday Programming Release Dates

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nailed It!
CREDIT: Adam Rose / Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere dates for its upcoming holiday programming and the CW renewed “The Outpost.”

DATES 

Netflix has announced the release dates for all of its upcoming holiday series and films. Beginning Nov. 1, the streaming service will kick off the holiday season with “Holiday in the Wild” starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe. Other Netflix original titles include “Let it Snow” starring Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana and Joan Cusack, premiering Nov. 8; “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2″ premiering Nov. 8; Klaus “ starring J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald and Will Sasso, premiering Nov. 15; “The Knight Before Christmas” starring Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Harry Jarvis, Mimi Gianopulos and Ella Kenion, premiering Nov. 21; “Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2” premiering Nov. 22; “Super Monsters Save Christmas” premiering Nov. 26; “True: Winter Wishes” premiering Nov. 26; Holiday Rush” starring Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love, Tamala Jones, Deon Cole, LaLa Anthony, Roscoe Orman and Amarr M. Wooten, premiering Nov. 28; “Merry Happy Whatever” starring Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho, Ashley Tisdale, Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter, premiering Nov. 28; “Sugar Rush Christmas” premiering Nov. 29; “Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)” premiering Dec. 2; A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby”starring Rose McIver, Ben Lamb and Alice Krige, premiering Dec. 5; “Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas” premiering Dec. 6; Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)” premiering Dec. 6; “A Family Reunion Christmas” premiering Dec. 9; andAlexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)” premiering Dec. 30.

CBS All Access’ No Activity will return with Season 3 Nov. 21,the digital streamer announced. The latest installment in the comedy will follow detectives Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice (Amy Sedaris) and Fatima (Sunita Mani) in dispatch. The new season features guest stars including Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Jason Mantzoukas, Dylan McDermott, Paula Pell and J.K. Simmons.

RENEWALS

Following its acquisition from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, the CW has picked up The Outpost for a third season. Starring Jessica Green (“Ash vs. Evil Dead”), Jake Stormoen (“Extinct”), Imogen Waterhouse (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Anand Deasi-Barochia (“Emmerdale”), the series is executive produced by Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson, Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media join as producers. Season 3 is expected to premiere in summer 2020.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted the official trailer for Arsenio Hall‘s upcoming comedy stand-up special titled Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy. The latest special from the comedian features his thoughts on standup in today’s political climate, “Coming to America,” winning “The Celebrity Apprentice” and his favorite drug, among other topics. “Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy” launches globally on Netflix Oct. 29.

More TV

  • Nailed It!

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Holiday Programming Release Dates

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere dates for its upcoming holiday programming and the CW renewed “The Outpost.” DATES  Netflix has announced the release dates for all of its upcoming holiday series and films. Beginning Nov. 1, the streaming service will kick off the holiday season with “Holiday in the Wild” starring [...]

  • Netflix Acquires Rights to Turkish Prison

    Netflix Acquires Rights to Turkish Prison Drama 'Avlu'

    Netflix has taken global rights to the first season of “Avlu,” the Turkish adaption of Fremantle’s hit Australian prison drama “Wentworth.” Produced by Hayri Aslan and Limon Film, “Avlu” is set in a female prison in Istanbul, and has the same characters as the Australian original, all trying to survive life behind bars. The deal with Netflix was brokered by [...]

  • Gina Rodriguez'Someone Great' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Gina Rodriguez Apologizes After Rapping N-Word in Deleted Instagram Video

    “Jane The Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has released an apology video shortly after she used the N-word while rapping along to a Fugees song in a video posted to her Instagram story. In the original video, which has since been deleted, Rodriguez raps along to “Ready or Not” while having her hair and makeup done. [...]

  • Tom Succession

    'Succession' Season 2 Finale Scores Over 1 Million Viewers

    “Succession” concluded its second season with a tense Roy family yacht trip, watched by over 1 million total viewers. According to HBO, 1.1 million total viewers tuned in to Sunday’s finale across all platforms, which is up 12% on the season 1 closer which garnered 1 million sets of eyeballs. The premium cabler expects total [...]

  • 100 Días para Enamorarse

    Pierluigi Gazzolo on Viacom International Studios, the Spanish-language Market

    CANNES —  The L.A. Screenings represented the coming out of Viacom International Studios, which hit the market, then Conecta Fiction in Spain, with a powerful presentation of trailers. The Conecta Fiction lineup signaled that VIS is also open to co-production and collaboration with creators in not only Latin America but far beyond; “To Catch a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad