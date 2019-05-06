×

TV News Roundup: NBC Announces Date and Programming for Red Nose Day

Will Thorne

CREDIT: NBC

In today’s roundup, NBC announces the date and programming for this year’s “Red Nose Day Special” and Amazon Prime Video releases a trailer for Season 2 of “Absentia.”

SPECIALS

Hollywood stars will come together for a night of fundraising, music and comedy during the “Red Nose Day Special,” which will air on NBC on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET. “The Voice” judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will perform and several comedy sketches will feature “SNL” star Kate McKinnon, new late-night host Lilly SinghJulianne HoughRob Gronkowski and Chrissy Metz. Several short films will show viewers how their donations help children around the world, including one which will follow Milo Ventimiglia as he visits kids in Kenya. Another will reimagine “Four Weddings and a Funeral” as “One Red Nose Day and a Wedding” and will feature feature original cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rowan Atkinson, as well as Lily James, Alicia Vikander and Sam Smith.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released a sneak peek of and key art for the season 5 opener of “Fear the Walking Dead,” set to premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The clip shows longtime “Walking Dead” character Morgan (Lennie James) give a passionate speech about surviving in the zombie apocalypse to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). The new season will see Morgan lead his ragtag group of survivors and help them grow from their past mistakes.

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Season 2 of “Absentia,” starring Stana Katic and launching on June 14. The series follows Emily Byrne (Katic), an FBI agent who was declared dead after disappearing six years ago, but reappeared barely alive in a cabin with no memory of the years she was missing. In the 10-episode sophomore season, she must rebuild her new life as a mother and survivor as she uncovers secrets of her past.

GREENLIGHTS

Bravo Media is expanding its slate of originals series with Spy Games,” an espionage-themed competition reality show. Ten contestants will live together in a compound as they undergo mental and physical challenges created by a team of former CIA, FBI and Secret Service members. One competitor will be eliminated each week, and the winner will walk away with $100,000. Model and martial artist Mia Kang will host the series.

The animated kid’s series “Esme & Roy” will return for a second season in early 2020 on HBO in the U.S. and on Treehouse in Canada. The new season, which is comprised of 26 11-minute episodes and one 22-minute special, will follow the titular monster-sitters as they help younger monsters overcome familiar challenges, like trying new foods and staying brave during thunderstorms.

