TV News Roundup: Kate Mulgrew Among Three to Join ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Season 3

In today’s roundup, TBS announces cast members for Nasim Pedrad’s upcoming pilot series “Chad” and “Mr. Mercedes” gets three recurring guest stars.

CASTING

TBS has announced the series regulars for its upcoming pilot “Chad,” created by “Saturday Night Live” alum Nasim Pedrad, who plays the titular 14-year-old Persian boy. Ella Mika portrays Chad’s younger sister Niki, and Saba Homayoon plays their mother Naz on the family comedy. Paul Chahidi stars as Hamid, a distant relative of Naz helping raise the kids and trying to adapt to American culture, and Alexa Loo plays Su Chin, the children’s school friend who suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome and uses a motorized scooter to get around.

“Mr. Mercedes” has added three recurring guest stars to the upcoming third season on AT&T Audience Network. Kate Mulgrew will play Alma Lane, a lifelong resident of Bridgton, Ohio; Brett Gelman is Roland Finklestein,a passionate defense attorney Lou Linklatter (Breeda Wool) in her murder trial; and Natalie Paul will play Sarah Pace, a prosecutor on Lou’s case. The series is based on author Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, and the third season will closely follow the second book “Finders Keepers,” exploring the fallout from Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) massacre.