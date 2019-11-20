TV News Roundup: Mira Sorvino, Rory Culkin Join Quibi Series ‘Emma’

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi announces new cast members for horror series “Emma,” and Nickelodeon renews “Blue’s Clues and You!”

CASTINGS

Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino and Rory Culkin have been cast in supporting roles in Quibi’s latest horror series “Emma.” The two are joined by Hannah Murray (“Game of Thrones”) and Michael Gaston (“Man in the High Castle”) who will appear in recurring roles. “Emma” follows the dark journey of a young woman (AnnaSophia Robb) down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances who must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy, and the potential conspiracy surrounding it. Directed by Mary Harron, the series is currently in production.

DATES

“The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage” will premiere Dec. 7, Nickelodeon announced. The Broadway play will reunite members of the original cast and the musical with veteran voice actor Tom Kenny, who will make an appearance as Patchy the Pirate alongside Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The show will air in a simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Watch a sneak peek below:

History’s “Project Blue Book” Season 2 will premiere Jan. 21. Inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen), the upcoming 10 episodes will focus on Hynek and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) on a dangerous quest for the truth and deep dive into themes of global conspiracy and touch on how UFOs have impacted the evolution of our nation’s military practices and technology by exploring the real-life cases of Roswell and Area 51. Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future,” “Contact”) will executive produce the project produced by A+E Studios.

Nat Geo announced the new “Brain Games” will premiere Jan. 20. In the eight episode-season, host Keegan Michael Key will be joined by master mentalist Lior Suchard and field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria as they take guests including Anthony Anderson and Kristen Bell through mind-bending neuroscience. Other guests to come on the show include Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Ted Danson, Tiffany Haddish, Dax Shepard, Megan Trainor and Rebel Wilson.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has commissioned another 20 episodes of “Blue’s Clues and You!” The second season will feature Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and puppy Blue on brand-new adventures and include special appearances from Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton) and Josh’s Lola aka grandmother (Carolyn Fe). New episodes of the show will continue to air weekdays on Nickelodeon.