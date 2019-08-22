×

TV News Roundup: Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, Blythe Danner Returning For 'Will & Grace' Final Season

In today’s TV news roundup, NBC has revealed that Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, and Blythe Danner will return for the 11th and final season of “Will & Grace,” and Netflix announces the premiere date for the new Paul Rudd series “Living With Yourself.” 

CASTING

Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, and Blythe Danner are all set to return for the final season of NBC’s “Will & Grace.” Bomer will reprise his role as Will’s boyfriend McCoy Whitman, Bayer will return as bakery ownerAmy, and Golden Globe nominee Danner will again star as Will’s mother Marilyn Truman. Danner has earned two Emmy nominations for the role. The show is leaving the airwaves after its 11th season.

DATES

Netflix has announced that its existential comedy, Living With Yourself,which stars Paul Rudd, will premiere on the streaming service Oct. 18. Created and written by Timothy Greenberg, the new series follows Miles (Rudd) who, after undergoing a new spa treatment, sheds his struggling persona in favor of a new and improved version of himself. Now, Miles must fight for his wife (Aisling Bea), his career, and his identity. Greenberg executive produces alongside Anthony Bregman, Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.

SPECIALS

NBC and The Paley Center for Media are collaborating to produce “The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place,” an hour-long special in celebration of the fourth and final season of the Michael Schur-created comedy. The special is scheduled to air Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m., a week before the farewell season premiere. It will be comprised of the best moments from the show’s first three seasons and will feature interviews with stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden, as well as with Schur.

EVENTS

Adam West Day will return to Walla Walla Sept. 21. The third annual “Batman” celebration honoring the late actor will feature a Q&A session with VIP guests and West’s friends, a showing of “Starring Adam West,” free admission to the Adam West exhibit at the Kirkman House Museum, the debut of new song “Adam West Blues” as the official song of Adam West Day, and as an appearance from the Batcycle.

