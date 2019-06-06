TV News Roundup: ‘Jessica Jones’ Final Season Trailer Debuts (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for the third season of “Jessica Jones,” and stars such as Samuel L. Jackson and Tiffany Haddish are announced as presenters at the 2019 NBA Awards.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the third and final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.” Starring Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor as Jessica and Trish, respectively, the latest season sees the pair team up to take down a psychopathic genius. The series is executive produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and Jeph Loeb. Season 3 will premiere on the streamer June 14 and feature performances by Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Jeremy Bobb and Jessica Frances Dukes.

AWARDS SHOWS

Turner and the NBA have announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2019 NBA Awards, including Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Minhaj, Justin Hartley, Issa Rae, Candace Parker, Ashley Graham, and Amanda Seales. Hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, the event will honor the league’s top performers from the 2018-19 seasons and will air live on TNT on June 24.

Super Bowl Champion and Emmy winner Michael Strahan is set to host the Nickelodeon 2019 Kid’s Choice Sports Awards. Celebrating the year’s most unforgettable sports moments, the ceremony will air Aug. 10, with Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, James Harden, and LeBron James among this year’s nominees.